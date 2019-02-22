Wishing Well Texoma is preparing to grant wishes in 2019 to about 10 area children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or catastrophic illnesses. To raise funds for wishes that in the past have included trips to New York City, Hawaii and Disney World, Wishing Well will be hosting its 11th annual “Workout for a Wish” event at Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman.

The aerobathon will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the gym located at 2719 Highway 75 in Sherman.

“They will do the workout portion until about 11:30 and then we will have time for the wish families and children to speak and talk about their wishes,” event organizer Rayce Guess said. “Then we will have a prize giveaway and a brisket lunch.”

Breakfast and snacks will also be provided for participants. While the amount raised through the event has varied over the years, in 2018 “Workout for a Wish” raised more than $30,000.

“I would love for our goal to be $40,000 this year,” Guess said. “We just want to do better each year.”

In 2018, Wishing Well granted wishes to about eight children and as of its current 2019 schedule, about the same number will be receiving once-in-a-lifetime trips and more.

“We have sent someone to Hawaii to Disney Aulani,” Guess said about the furthest the organization has sent a child receiving a wish. “One of the most interesting trips was the New York trip. That was my first wish to grant and that was the first time the organization has sent someone to New York. When we sent someone to Disney, we actually worked with another organization that helps us out. We established that connection years and years ago. So with New York, we had to establish contacts in New York and lay the groundwork fresh because we had never done that before. So it was pretty stressful for me because we did not have anything to base it on.”

In 2017, Gracie Garner of Denison received her wish of traveling to New York City to see Broadway plays “Hamilton,” “Kinky Boots” and “Wicked” and one off-Broadway play “The Wonderful Wonderettes” during her seven-day trip to the “City of That Never Sleeps.”

“We have about more than 10 wishes from seven counties out of Oklahoma and five counties out of Texas,” Guess said. “We work out of Ardmore all the way out to Texarkana and then all the way down to Collin County.”

There are several ways that Wishing Well Texoma learns of children who may want to have a wish granted. Besides seeking out charitable opportunities independently, the organization also takes referrals directly from the community through the website, http://www.WishingWellTexoma.org or by calling 903-868-9474.