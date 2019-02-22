While surfing the internet looking for restaurants to add to my review list, I ran across the Tejas Mexican Grill in Bells. It had a well-done Facebook page (somewhat of a rarity when so many FB pages are haphazard, out of date and lacking all but the most basic information) and so I gave it a look. Included on the page was an excellent reproduction of the restaurant’s full menu, and that, plus a substantial list of positive reviews from customers, is what caught my attention.

The menu was extensive with a lot of choices, and in one section I saw an entry for Tex-Mex Enchiladas. In the years before Mexican restaurants were common in this part of Texas, many small town cafes made enchiladas. They were more Tex than Mex and consisted of ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla and smothered with chili con carne and a little cheese. A little bland, maybe, a little greasy, usually, but I loved them. The menu also listed tamales, something many Mexican places have abandoned as they are relatively time consuming to make properly. That was enough for me, so I headed to Bells to give Tejas a try.

The menu is flexible, so it was possible to pick and choose, making up my own version of a combination dinner without much added expense. I ordered a Tex-Mex enchilada, a couple of Tamales with chile con carne, and a chile relleno, which I consider a good test of a Mexican kitchen.

While I waited for the order, I dipped into the chips and salsa. The chips were warm and the salsa cool and slightly sweet with a fresh tomato taste that doesn’t come from a jar.

When my order arrived, I was not disappointed. The Tex-Mex enchilada took me back even though it was far better than the greasy spoon version I remembered. It was well stuffed with beef, and the chile con carne added just the right touch to the overall taste. The tamales were also well-filled, with more meat than masa, and hand formed. After going back and forth between the enchilada and the tamales, I turned to the chile relleno.

It was as good as I have had anywhere. The poblano pepper was stuffed to overflowing with ground meat (though there is also a cheese version) dipped in egg white and quickly fried to produce a light crust, not thick bready. Most places simply cover the relleno in some sort of sauce and a great glob of cheese, but not at Tejas. It was topped with a light red sauce ranchera and a sprinkling of cheese so all of the flavors shone through.

The servings were more than I could finish, so out came the takeout box and lunch was set for the next day. To finish off the meal, I had a single sopapilla. The usual order is for three, but one was all I needed to be satisfied.

My meal was an unqualified success, and I will be back for a second round sooner rather than later. And if anyone asks, I’ll ring a bell for the Tejas Mexican Grill in Bells anytime.

