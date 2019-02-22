When Catherine Prose began doing art, it was to help with her auditory dyslexia. As frustrating as a learning disorder can be for children, she found that art gave her peace.

It was those experiences four decades ago that made Prose want to dedicate her life to self expression. She is currently an art professor at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and a master’s degree in fine arts from Texas Tech University.

Prose will be displaying her work at Austin College in Sherman until March 29 in the Dennis Gallery of the Forster Art Complex, 1313 E. Richards St., Sherman, in an exhibit titled, “Nature Observed.”

“I was diagnosed with auditory dyslexia in elementary school and like a lot of other kids struggling with dyslexia in the beginning of your schooling, it can get disheartening a lot,” she said during a phone interview on Feb. 14. “It can get frustrating and I was in fifth grade. I went to my first art class and I was really taken aback by the instructor. It was very engaging. It was just a really positive experience for me.”

Beyond what she was learning in class, Prose had artists all around her. Her mother was a weaver and her grandmother loved crafting.

“It was not as if art was something that I did not know about,” Prose said about her art class in school. “But, it was really that engagement with the art teacher that did it for me. I knew the arts were something that I would always be a part of.”

Prose used what she was learning in art class to help her in her other classes.

“In art making, you really have to persevere,” she said. “There are a lot of struggles. There are a lot of obstacles in learning the media and learning how to control it. You also have to learn about your vision and problem solve that onto paper or into writing or singing. I think learning that kind of perseverance, I can apply that to other things in life.”

Her artwork has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, Colorado Special Collections, and in the Printmaker Research Collection at the Museum of Texas Tech University.

“Being almost in my 50s, I do not scrap my work as much anymore,” she said. “It is very rare that I will rip something up and I will totally scrap it. If I think something is missing, I will put it away and then walk away from it for maybe five years. Then when I pull it back out and put fresh eyes to it, I may be able to see it. I have a hard time actually throwing something away. Now, I may rip it up or cut it up and make a collage out of it, but I think that for me, I have a hard time throwing something away.”

The goal, Prose said, is to always try to see value in works.

“I did a lot of theater growing up so being creative was something that was instilled in me through my family,” she said. “It would be so hard to just throw up your hands and just give up. In theater, you had to learn to improvise and just learn how to keep going.”

The exhibition at Austin College was inspired by notions of landscape and the conservation of the natural environment. It includes photography, drawing, painting and printmaking works created from 1999 through 2019.

“This exhibit in Sherman is about reflection,” Prose said. “When Brianna Burnett invited me to come exhibit, it was kind of a strain. I have an exhibit here in Wichita Falls, but with this one, I wanted to see some older series of my work with my newer series and see what the connections were. I wanted to see the evolutions of the work. I have not seen it since it has been hanging.”

Prose did not see all her work together until after the display at Austin College was opened on Monday.

“The earliest one is from 2003 and then there is one from 2018,” she said. “I want to see how they coexist with one another. I want to see if I can still see my voice in them. I am really excited to see what I can learn from that. I want to see if there was something that I was able to see now that I did not see then with all the work in one space.”

People will notice that the work is spontaneous yet controlled, she explained. While it can be abstract, it is also very detailed and representational. Prose said people will be able to see the duality in her works.

“I think what I want people to consider would be thinking about their relationship to the living breathing planet and want to consider how often they interact with nature,” she said. “I want people to see themselves in their own environment and think about where the wild would be for them in their natural area. A city scape or city street can be as wild as people get and people may want to consider their relationship to nature.”