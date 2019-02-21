What do you do when a friendship ruptures? What happens when someone does something that may be out of character or difficult for a relationship? There are times when things happen in such a way that you are convinced someone must not be adhering to anything that would be Christian. They’ve done something that is clearly outside the bounds of acceptability. How do you act? What do you do?

Maybe you begin to think the friendship is damaged beyond repair. Better to move on than to deal with the discomfort and, perhaps, even rejection. The awkwardness of continuing is too much to deal with, so you call it quits instead.

Jesus had an interesting take on things when we get to one of his sermons recorded for us in the Gospel of Luke. We commonly know it as the “Beatitudes,” which gets its title from the Latin word for blessings. Matthew’s version of this message is known as the “Sermon on the Mount.” Jesus speaks from a high place to the people down below, just as God spoke to Moses on a mountain. Luke also wants us to see the parallels between Moses and Jesus. Moses came down from the mountain to speak to the people where they were. Luke shows Jesus coming down from the mountain, where he had chosen the twelve disciples, to a level place where he looked up at the people and spoke to them. Luke’s version is sometimes called the “Sermon on the Plain.”

Matthew has nine blessings Jesus delivers. Luke has four blessings and four woes or corrections for the people, and they are delivered in parallel. Bless those who are poor, woe to those who are rich. Bless those who are hungry, woe to those who are full. Bless those who weep, woe to those who laugh. Bless those who are reviled, woe to those who are spoken well of. In Luke chapter 6, Jesus speaks to the people in the present tense as though the people these blessings and woes apply to are right there in the crowd, present tense, side by side, poor and privileged, hungry and satisfied, weeping and laughing under their breath at those who weep, shamed and rejected right next to the ones who might do the rejecting because they consider themselves so well thought of and above it all.

What’s striking is that Jesus looks up and sees them all. He sees their needs and he sees their faults. He sees their grief and their nonchalance. He sees their brokenness and their haughty assumption that there’s nothing about themselves that could possibly be broken. And he accepts them all. Maybe part of that is because he sees all of them as already living into the kingdom or kin-dom (a place where we are all related and connected with each other) of God where they are all equal, where they all belong, even though it is still yet to be established. He sees them where they are and offers blessings to lift them up and offers woes to correct what they may be doing as a way of bringing them back into obedience that opens a welcoming door for them.

In the second part of the “Beatitudes,” Jesus gets more to the point and more challenging for us, if we are willing to listen. Love your enemies, he says, even in those situations that are the most difficult. The ones who abuse you, curse you, hate you, offer them blessings, he says. I don’t think he is saying if you are being subjected to abuse that you should endure it. Nor is he glossing over abusive relationships that can be cruel and destructive. He has just given strong corrections to people in his pronouncement of woes, especially to the ones who would do harmful things to others.

Instead, he seems to be saying we are all children of God, the good ones and the bad ones, the needy ones and the ones who think they have no need of others, the broken ones and the ones who think they have all the answers to fix everyone else. And even the ones who become enemies of each other, do hurtful or harmful things, act out in ways they may regret – they too, we too, are children of God. Maybe it is then in the possible, hopeful, eventual recognition of being children of God that they come to a kind of accountability that shocks them into the wakefulness of what it is to be related to each other as kith and kin in the household of God. There, in that place we don’t abuse each other. We don’t hate each other. We wait. We listen. We look for the light of God in the other person.

I remember hearing a story of a young African American man being beaten up by a couple of young White men who were clearly acting out of intense racism. The young African American man said there was nothing he could do. But, at some point he looked at one of the young White men as he was being beaten. The African American man caught the White man’s eye. It was only for a split second. But in that brief moment there was a flash of recognition between them. It was as though the young African American man was able to communicate to his abuser that he was a human being, and the young White man saw for the first time that this was a real person to whom he was inflicting this pain. And he stopped. The beating ended. They ran away.

Maybe, just maybe, in that flash between them, there was a shocking understanding that they were both children of God, that what was being done was not right. Maybe that’s what caused him to stop and for he and his fellow abuser to run away.

Justo Gonzalez suggests that we often think of Christian ethics as being measured by the Golden Rule – do unto others as you would have them do unto you. But, he says that is not the real measure of our behavior. We are not to treat others only as we would like to be treated. We are to treat others as God would treat them. We are to act as God would act.

That becomes an incredible equalizer, challenging us to offer blessings to other people, even others who might act in bad ways or be our enemies. But God also calls us to account, challenging us with woes that correct our behavior and calls all of us to see every person as a genuine and cherished child of God. When we do that, we don’t diminish our differences. We come to see the light of God in that other person. Then, abuse comes to an end. Then, hatred ceases. Then, we are enemies no more.

Lander Bethel is the minister of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman and First Presbyterian Church in Denison. He earned a doctoral degree in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Genna, live in Sherman and they have three sons.