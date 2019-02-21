Temple of Hope, Faith, and Grace holds prison ministry benefit service

SHERMAN — Temple of Hope, Faith, and Grace, 823 E. Pecan St., Sherman, will present its prison ministry benefit service at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Apostolic Pentecostal Church Pastor Irvin Lewis will be the guest speaker.

St. Emmanuel COGIC presents Black History Month program

DENISON — St. Emmanuel Church of God in Christ will have its annual Black History Month program at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church located at 411 N. York Ave., Denison. The theme will be, “We are Somebody” based on Psalm 139:14.

Focusing on Black heritage, the program will feature a short skit of biblical characters portrayed by members of St. Emmanuel, Black Excellence by young men of the youth department, Black inventions and spiritual songs.

The speaker will be Fellowship Church Pastor Erie Furtch.

St. John CME Church schedules trustee, 100 Men for Christ program

SHERMAN — St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its annual trustee and “100 Men for Christ” program at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Pastor Rodney Patten of the church will be the speaker and the theme will be, “Call Unto the Lord” based on Jeremiah 33:3.

Guests in attendance will include the Polar Star Lodge #33, Greater New Hope Baptist Church Males’ Chorus and Jairus and Jabez Johnson of Idabel, Oklahoma, who will present a praise dance performance.

St. John CME Church is located at 300 East College St. in Sherman.

Trinity Lighthouse Church announces barbecue fundraiser, college career night

DENISON — Trinity Lighthouse Church’s “Men of Champions,” will host a barbecue fundraiser immediately following the second worship service Sunday. The worship service begins at 10:50 a.m.

Barbecue sandwiches, potato salad, green beans and desserts will be served and donations will go to support sending the youth of the church to camp.

TLC will hold its college career night at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the upstairs youth room. Vendors and representatives from trade schools, businesses and colleges will be on hand to answer questions and distribute materials.

For information call 903-465-7268. The church is located at 2915 Spur 503 in Denison.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church puts on Black History Month celebration

DENISON — Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will hold its annual Black History Month celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Welton Stoker of Sherman will be the guest speaker and the theme will be, “Coming together as one people in the Lord” based on Revelation 7:9-10.

Friends, families, churches and choirs are invited to bring poems, songs or other contributions to the program.

The church is located at 519 E. Shepherd St. in Denison.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church has community service

DENISON — Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1131 Scullin Ave., Denison, will host a unity in community service at 5 p.m. Sunday. The service is sponsored by community churches.

The speaker will Progressive Baptist Church Assistant Pastor, the Rev. Fernando Johnson and the guest church will be Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Denison.