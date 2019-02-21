This weekend in Texoma there will be a range of activities to keep individuals and families busy. If supporting local organizations sounds like a good time, House of Eli, Wishing Well Texoma and St. Luke’s Parish will all be hosting weekend events. The Grayson County Master Gardeners will be teaching a class on vegetable gardens and downtown Sherman will be celebrating Fat Tuesday a bit early with a celebration of its own. Here are five activities to fill the last weekend of February.

1. Singing competition

The Choice Singing Competition is back for its second year. The event hosted by the House of Eli, a local men’s home, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom, 405 N. Rusk St., Sherman. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at http://www.HouseofEli.net. For more information, call 903-815-9792.

2. So you want to plant a garden?

The Grayson County Master Gardeners organization is continuing its informative gardening series this weekend. The sixth presentation “Planning a Spring Vegetable Garden” will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Denison Public Library, 300 W. Gandy in Sherman. The presentation will be given by Vickie Gaskins. For more information on the “Life’s a Garden. Dig It.” series, call 903-465-1797.

3. Aerobathon

The 11th annual “Workout for a Wish” fundraising event will be taking place Saturday at Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman. The event benefiting Wishing Well Texoma will begin at 8 a.m. Wishing Well Texoma is a non-profit organization that provides wishes to children ages 3-18 who are facing a life-threatening or catastrophic illness. For more information, visit http://www.WishingWellTexoma.org.

4. New Orleans comes to Sherman

Grayson County will be getting a taste of Mardi Gras this weekend. Individuals can visit downtown Sherman businesses Saturday to collect beads, take advantage of discounts and take in some Cajun food from downtown restaurants. Bring your receipt to the Main Street Office and be entered to win a prize. There will also be free live music at the Sherman Jazz Museum from 2-5 p.m. and at Old Iron Post starting at 7 p.m.

5. Mardi Gras party

St. Luke’s Parish Day School will have a fundraiser this weekend. The Mardi Gras-themed dinner gala and auction will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at 427 W. Woodard St., Denison. Music will be provided by After 5 Alibi. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling 903-465-2653.