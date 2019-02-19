Loyce Hicks of Denison reached a significant milestone, as he celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Denison Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Baecht read a proclamation issued by Denison Mayor Janet Gott declaring Tuesday as “Loyce Hicks Day” in Denison.

Hicks moved into Woodland Place Rehabilitation Suites last April from his home in Pottsboro where he previously lived with his daughter, Sonia White. He spent most of his life living around Paris, working in cotton gins and hauling hay for local farmers.

Hicks let his daughter speak for him as he was hard of hearing and no longer spoke well. She said his secret to living long was chewing tobacco and working hard.

“He always hauled hay and worked in his garden constantly,” White said. “He would give everyone in the neighborhood vegetables. He was over 90 when he finally gave up working in the garden.”

White said Hicks worked his whole life as a farmer for hire. He retired at 65 before transitioning to gardening and hauling hay to stay busy. She said he gave up hauling hay when he was 80.

“He has lived his entire life in Texas,” White said. “He never left the state, not even to travel. He never liked change. He believed everybody ought to work hard, and that nothing should be free.”

Hicks married Ruth Baze in 1942 and had three children, two sons and one daughter. He also has 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

“He always said he never had a worry in the world,” White said of her father. “He said worrying never did anything but hurt you. It is amazing he can life this long. I am so proud of him being here on his 100th birthday. No one could ask for a more wonderful dad than what I have had in my life”.

Woodland Place Administrator Barry Walker said it is very rare to have a resident celebrate a 100th birthday.

“It was a special event today for the mayor to issue the special proclamation for Mr. Hicks,” Walker said. “It gives the other residents hope to have a good quality of life.”