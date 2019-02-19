Since President’s Day was actually Monday, I’m a little late with my column on the birth of one U.S. president that actually was born in Denison. This may be a little different, but the doctor who delivered Dwight David Eisenhower, had a lasting effect on Denison.

A very successful Denison physician, Dr. D.H. Bailey came to Denison in March 1881, and never knew of the importance of infant boy that he delivered nine years later.

A young couple with two small sons who came to Denison a year or so earlier for the husband to find work with the Katy Railroad as an engine wiper in the downtown Roundhouse was renting a house at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Day Street. They were renting out an upstairs room in the two-story house to Jim Redmon.

On Oct. 14, 1890, the young woman sent the renter to summon the doctor when she felt the time had come for her baby to be delivered. Redmon ran for the doctor and took over for David Eisenhower at the roundhouse so he could go home for the birth of his son.

David Eisenhower’s wife was Ida Eisenhower, the doctor was Bailey and that infant boy he delivered was Dwight David Eisenhower, who grew up to be an important general during World War II and later the president of the United States.

The birth was not listed in the Denison Daily News or the Sunday Gazetteer, not even in the county records until he had become a famous general. Millions of words have been written about Eisenhower, but very few words have been written about Bailey, who not only was a physician, but ran the Bailey and Howard Drug Store at 408 West Main Street.

Bailey, a successful physician and surgeon here, was born in West Virginia in 1851, a son of Silas P. and Lydia (Housted) Bailey, both natives of West Virginia. Silas Bailey was a farmer his entire life and died in 1889 at the age of 73. His wife passed away in 1861 at the young age of 38 years. In their family were seven children, four of whom followed their father in farming in West Virginia

D.H. Bailey sought a more advanced education at the University of Michigan, and then prepared for the practice of medicine in the medical department of the University of Ohio in Cincinnati, where he graduated in the class of 1876. He first began the practice of medicine in Salem, West Virginia, for five years before moving to Denison, where he remained the rest of his life. In addition to the practice of medicine and the operation of a drug store, D.H. Bailey was identified with the National Bank of Denison as a director for a number of years.

Politically, D.H. Bailey was an independent, while fraternally he was connected with the Masonic Order in which he attained the Knight Templar degree.

It was said that the doctor was quick to adopt new methods that promised to be of practical value in the healing art. Yet, he was not quick to discard old and time-tried proven practices. He was careful in the diagnosis of a case and seldom made an error in judgment concerning a diagnosis, according to an article in 1906 in the History and Biographical Record of North and West Texas.

About the time of the now-famous birth of Eisenhower, D.H. Bailey was city physician of Denison. He and his partner, Joshua E. Howard, had Bailey and Howard Drugs that they advertised as “The Leading Druggists, carry a large assortment of Wall Paper, Decorations, Paints, Oils, & Etc,” in the Denison City Directory 1889-1900.

In relating her remembrances of the Eisenhowers during the two years they lived in Denison, Miss Jennie Jackson said that she rocked the infant on her knee while sitting with Ida Eisenhower on the front porch of their home. She was a pretty 19-year-old Denison schoolteacher when David and Ida Eisenhower moved into the little house just down the street from where she lived.

She also remembered that she had her eyes on the handsome, popular physician, D.H. Bailey, who just happened to be a bachelor at that time.

“He was a dashing young doctor from Virginia, who rode around in a fine buggy with two beautiful horses,” she related in a Denison Herald interview. She also had no trouble remembering that D.H. Bailey was a “black-haired blade with long sideburns and a prominent nose above a thick handlebar mustache that curled until it drooped two inches below his chin. The mustache used to blow in the breezes,” she remembered with a nostalgic twinge. Every young woman in Denison wanted desperately to ride in the doctor’s buggy.

It is believed that neither D.H. Bailey nor Miss Jennie ever married.

A photo of D.H. Bailey’s Drug Store was published in the Denison Herald in January 6, 1991, in a “Photo from Denison’s Past” column. Prominently displayed on a wall of the store was a large painting that the Herald described as depicting the Battle of the Alamo. The artist was L.R. Bromley and the date of the painting was 1884.

Another Denison physician, Dr. Doak Blassingame had a photo of the drug store interior and he remembered what he believed to be the same painting that was hanging in Room 305 of the old Denison High School building on West Main that was demolished in 2007. At one time in recent years, it was believed the painting was valuable and a search was made for it. However, the painting was never located.

This column may not be what you would expect about President’s Day, but if it wasn’t for D.H. Bailey being ready to step in for the birthing here in Denison, there might not have been a Dwight David Eisenhower.

