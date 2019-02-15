Michael Winegarden was a member of the Sherman Art League about 20 years ago. Since the Sherman High School graduate’s time in the area, he has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts from Texas A&M University Commerce. He has also studied art at that school, where he is also an adjunct professor.

Winegarden, who now lives in McKinney, will be giving the presentation at the upcoming SAL meeting. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ida Green Communication Center at Austin College. He will also be showing his work at an exhibit open for viewing until March 8.

“I am going to be talking about how the things I was doing then have led to what I am doing now,” Winegarden said. “I will be giving a bit of an insight to how my thinking has changed and give some insight into that and my process.”

Winegarden’s exhibit is titled, “Parallel Universes.”

“I like to joke around and say that art chose me,” he said. “Believe it or not, I failed art in fourth grade. So I did not do art in middle school or high school as far as a class or anything like that. But, I was obviously making art. It is ironic that since I was a kid, I always felt like an artist. I have memories from early childhood of moments and scenes that just stuck out to me. Finally, I was in my last semester of junior college out at Grayson and I took a painting class. I realized that this was what I am actually good at. From then, I changed to an art major and I have been on that road ever since.”

Winegarden’s said his artwork consists of paintings and photography that explore the interaction and perception of simultaneous images.

“Even if I was not painting or drawing, I was always thinking about it,” he said. “Every time I do that, I was hyper critical of myself and I just kind of always pushed myself to always think about what I was doing now and what I wanted to do next. That would lead me in new directions. With art, I often tell my students that art helps me say things that I may not have the words to say verbally.”

For Winegarden, art helps him be more honest with himself as well as with others.

“Over the last couple of years, my work has changed a lot,” he said. “I have gotten to the point where I can make art from the abstract place and it has percolated through my intellect so I know what I want to say with it before I have created it.”

The goal, Winegarden says, as a teacher as well as a student of art, is to start discourses.

“There was a professor who was the head of my graduate committee,” he said. “He perceived that when I was younger, I always had to find some answer to give people with my art. Finally, he said to me that my role was not to find the answer. My role is to ask a question in an eloquent way to make people think about it.”

From that moment on, Winegarden’s perspective on art changed. He said his art is about asking the questions that are in his mind and his psyche in his paintings. They are contemplations on the meanings of things.

“My ultimate academic dilemma has been in trying to define art,” he continued. “I think that what ultimately happens is that art is a magical unexplained thing that we as humans do to try to arrive at an understanding, expression, and relationship to both the world around us, other people and then ourselves. I think that being genuine in that expression, no matter what level of art people are making, we are attempting to display some sort of meaning.”

There are times when Winegarden has found art in her every day things.

“One day, my girlfriend and I were at Whataburger,” he said. “I have gotten her into looking at the beauty in things and so there was a sandwich sitting on the colored paper. We were discussing if it was art. I was taking pictures of it with my camera because if I was looking at it from certain angles it was a really cool design. The manager walked up and asked if there was a problem. My girlfriend said, ‘Oh, he is an artist.’ And, I said, ‘Oh, I am taking pictures because this looks like art.’”

What people will notice about Winegarden’s “Parallel Universes” is that there are a lot of juxtaposing images. In his pieces, he has toyed with how the images relate and do not relate to each other.

“It is arrived at by taking pictures and then thinking about how images relate to each other visually and physically,” he said. “I play with overlapping images. Sometimes they arrive at a point where they overlap and create new images and then all the rest not. I like to think about divergent things philosophically and visually. My own personality, I tend to look for commonalities. Then also in ways I try to see society and everything. Then I try to unify those differences.”

Acknowledging that art is accessible to those that have studied it as well as those who just enjoy it, is important to Winegarden. Art can speak to people on whatever level or understanding or life stage.

“I spent years contemplating that and even into grad school,” he said. “I know there are people that are extremely high minded and think that art should be this. Then there are people that think art should be beautiful and look nice.”

An artists reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Austin College and Winegarden’s presentation will follow. Throughout the showing of the exhibit, Winegarden wants people to see the broad picture relating to art.

“Art is a big spectrum and as long as you are open to that, you can see it for what it is and you can relate to it from where you are at,” he said. “In the end, what is interesting is supporting what we do as individuals and that we are all in this together.