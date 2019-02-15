More than a month ago, Sherman Museum Executive Director Betsy Dieterman was going through the museum’s items hoping she could find some of the dolls that were once in the children’s area in the Sherman Public Library when it was housed in the facility now occupied by the museum. While she didn’t find any of those toys, she did find nearly 100 educational, religious and handmade dolls from around the world.

That collection of dolls went on display at an exhibit that opened at the museum this week.

“We have a pretty large collection that was made by Lucille Hightower,” Dieterman said. “Those are the ones on the fireplace mantle. The ones on the top were done for missions trainings so that when they were talking about missions, children would understand what kind of dress people of that country might have worn. And, of course, these are all artist renditions of what they thought might have happened.”

The ones on the lower shelf on the fireplace mantle are all religious based.

“And, seven of them we had names for,” Dieterman said. “The other seven, we did not. So, Lucille Hightower’s daughter is LuAnn Yoast. The only thing I had were these two names. And the dolls were from Forest Avenue Baptist Church. So I called the church and I threw those names out and they knew immediately who I was talking about. They sent LuAnn a message saying that we were looking for some information about some dolls that her mother made and so she came by.”

Hightower was the organist, pianist and the women’s group leader for many years at Forest Avenue Baptist Church in Sherman.

“LuAnn came over and was thrilled that her mother’s dolls were out,” Dieterman said. “She said that she and her sister always wanted to play with them, but they were not allowed to play with them because they were for religious instruction. Her mother made every one of those. I do not think she had a pattern because they are slightly different each one of them. The skin coloring is panty hose. The legs and the arms are covered wire. I just think they are fascinating little characters.”

Dieterman and Yoast took pictures of the other seven dolls and Yoast took them to her Bible study group and they worked on the names of the other seven together.

“We now have them all named,” Dieterman said. “She remembered them all from her childhood but had not seen them in many years. After her mother had passed away, they were donated as they were going through the items in the house. They came to us in 1995. They were all handmade by Lucille Hightower.”

The five Native American dolls across the top of the bookshelf were also from Hightower.

“She collected them on her travels through the southwest United States,” Dieterman said. “The dolls were not handmade. They are plastic. It is believed the clothing was handmade by Native Americans. Unfortunately, we do not know what tribe.”

The other four shelves on the bookshelf have dolls all from Jefferson Elementary School.

“In the ’70s, they used these dolls to teach children the clothing styles from different countries,” Dieterman said. “All of these dolls have labels in their clothing saying that they were made in those countries. All of them that are attributed have labels in different areas. Some of them are a little more artistic than others. Some are very well done. Some really show their age.”

There are dolls from the Czech Republic, China, Italy, Greece, Finland, Norway, Hungary and other countries.

“I do not know who at Jefferson school took the initiative to find these.” Dieterman said. “He or she must have been interested in world travel. They are from all over the place. They are from everywhere.”

Some dolls in the museum’s collection cannot be put on display because they are just too fragile.

“The doughboy and the sailor, I am still looking for information on.” she said. “From the information we have, they were probably made before 1895. The costumes are not that old. The costumes are World War I. The doughboy in the yellow was handmade. It has very tiny little stitches on it. These dolls were probably redressed. They were probably given as toys. They were given by Anna Walter and Mamie Amelia Weihs.”

The museum received these dolls in 1976.

And while she knows the history of many of the dolls on display, Dieterman is asking for the public’s help in identifying the origins and age of about 25 dolls in the collection.

“The dolls on the low table do not have a lot of information on them,” she said. “So if anyone recognizes them, we would love for people to come talk to us. If anyone knows these dolls, we would like to have information on them. The records that we have are pretty empty.”

There are two dolls made on corn husk in the exhibit.

“I had several people mention that when this was a library, they enjoyed looking at the dolls downstairs,” Dieterman said. “I do not have confirmation that any of these dolls were a part of that. That was actually what I was looking for when I started this. I was looking for the dolls that they may have recognized as actually being here in this building. Maybe some of these, but I cannot confirm that. Because it was mentioned, I thought that this would be something cool for this time of the year.”

She also said it is important to note that most of these dolls were for educational purposes.

“Dolls that are played with just do not hold up well,” she explained. “I am truly surprised that this little girl had survived since 1901. Her clothes may have been changed, but she still looks pretty good to me.”

Dieterman has been working on this exhibit on and off for about a month.

“They were not packed as a collection so we had to make sure they were packaged correctly,” she said. “Sometimes it is hard to get a broad look at things when you are working closely with a singular object. We want to keep them in order and keep everything the same.”

The Sherman Museum is located at 301 S. Walnut in Sherman. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for students. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday through Tuesday. For more information about the museum, visit http://www.TheShermanMuseum. org or call 903-893-7623.