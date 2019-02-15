Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison will be celebrating Presidents’ Day a little early this year. The site will be honoring the holiday by sharing the history of the Denison-born president during special activities on Saturday.

The event is for children ages 12 years and younger and their families.

“In the designated events area, we have a turn-of-the-century store,” site interpreter/educator Robin Cole-Jett said. “We will have a golfing game because Eisenhower loved to play golf. We will also have a fishing game because Eisenhower loved to fish. We will also have crafts. The children will get to paint because Eisenhower loved to paint with oils and watercolors.”

There will also be a station where children can make their own pendants out of pennies. They will also have the opportunity to build airplanes.

“This year, we wanted to open up the President’s Day event and expand it to include more information about Eisenhower,” Cole-Jett said. “We will be doing presidential trivia and games. Those are not just for the children, but we want the families to be able to interact and play together.”

Next year, Jett-Cole said, the site wants to have more information about Eisenhower and the work that he did abroad. During World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was the supreme commander in North Africa.

“While the site does talk about Eisenhower and his connection to this area, we also talk about the history of Denison through a working class eye,” Jett-Cole said. “We talk about the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad. We also talk about Eisenhower’s mother’s daily routine and what was seen from the kitchen window. You can see how the line went right behind the house so it is not just about Eisenhower, it is about the origins of Denison.”

She continued saying that this area should celebrate President’s Day because within the history of this president is the history of the area.

“Having Eisenhower be born here was incidental,” Jett-Cole said. “But, the fact that the family was here was not coincidental. This was a growing thriving area.”

One of the misconceptions about the Eisenhower home is that it is a farmhouse.

“This was a growing vibrant neighborhood,” Jett-Cole said. “There were grocery stores and blacksmiths in this area. The train came through this area 12-13 times a day. You can still see the remains of that. I highly encourage people to come see this because it is our history.”

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 609 S. Lamar Avenue in Denison. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is paid admission to the site. The family rate is $8 for two adults and one child or one adult and two children. Each additional child is $1. Adult admission is $4. Senior and children ages 6-18 get in for $3 and children 5 and under are free. For more information, call 903-465-8908.