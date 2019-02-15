Parents and caregivers of children with special needs will have the opportunity to gather for support and resources at the Connecting the Dots Expo on Saturday.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sherman Independent School District Administration Building, located at 2701 Loy Lake Rd.

Sherman Director of Special Education Kaye Allen said the expo is important for parents to get essential information to help in raising their children with special needs.

Allen said Connecting the Dots Expos are a series of informational fairs for families of children with disabilities and special needs, their caregivers and educators, as well as vendors who provide services.

“Our goal is to get parents to connect,” Allen said. “There are a lot of services out there — they may not be aware of everything from summer camps to respite care to employment training for students as they get older. There are a lot of options available.”

Allen said parents also use it as a way to connect with other parents who are going through similar experiences.

“We offer this free for parents to let them know what their options are,” Allen said. “There is a lot of interaction between parents. A lot of them come every year. Many of them know each other from school activities as well.”

The purpose of the fair is to provide information about community based resources, services and supports that would assist children and their families. The day is structured for attendees to have informal access to the variety of vendors participating, as well as attending what she called “structured content breakout” sessions.

Allen said the expo is typically held at the Hilton Garden Inn, but this year they had to move venues due to increased interest.

“We will have more vendors this year than last year,” Allen said. “There are four different districts involved in this. They are Sherman ISD, Denison ISD, Fannin County Special Education Co-op and the Grayson County Special Education Co-op. It is also done in conjunction with Region 10 Educational Services Center.”

There will also be family activities such as face painting, balloon art, food, craft fair items and socializing. The event is free to attend and advance registration is not required for attendees.