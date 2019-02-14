It is still the season of love so if you are looking for activities for couples or families, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun around the region this weekend. It is the opening weekend for the Sherman Community Players show, “The Music Man.” The 38th annual Cross Timbers Trail Run will bring runners from all over the world to Lake Texoma this weekend. The city of Sherman will begin its winter art dash this weekend.

1. 76 Trombones

SCP is continuing its 70th season, a season of musicals, this weekend with the opening of the first show of the new calendar year. “The Music Man” will be showing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Finley Theater in Sherman. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. For more information, call 903-892-8818.

2. Cross Timbers Trail Run

The Cross Timbers Trail Run has races ranging in distance from five miles to 50 miles. The 38th installment of the trail run is a part of the Active Joe Trail Race Series. The race starts at 6:30 a.m. for the 50 mile and marathon runners. The half marathon runners start at 7:30 a.m. and the five mile runners begin at 7:45 a.m. For more information or to register, visit http://www.CrossTimbersTrailRun.com.

3. Winter Art Dash

Travel around Sherman and visit some art exhibits this weekend that are part of the Sherman Cultural District. The installations were up by the beginning of February, but the winter art exhibition and tour began this week. It will continue until Feb. 28. For more information, as well as to find businesses that is part of the tour, visit http://www.ShermanArts.org.

4. Honoring the presidents

The Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison will have its annual President’s Day celebration this weekend at the site located at 609 S. Lamar Street in Denison. The event is for children ages 12 and younger and will include activities. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 903-465-8908.

5. Connecting the dots

The Sherman Independent School District will host an expo for the families and care givers of students with special needs this weekend. There will be information, resources and support for individuals with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities. There will also be employment training and recreation activities. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the SISD Administration Building, 2701 Loy Lake Road in Sherman. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/ShermanIndependentSchoolDistrict.