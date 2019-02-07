Hungry for More of Jesus holds Bible study

SHERMAN — Hungry for More of Jesus will hold their monthly bible study at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral in Sherman.

The presenter will be Callena Fitzpatrick of Denison. She is an author, speaker and owner of C. F. Training Services.

Hungry for More of Jesus Bible Study was founded by Minister Norma Milton in 1974, and the study group is under the direction of pastor of Menorah Ministry’s Light Fellowship Church of Denison Minister Effie Bowden.

Golden Corral is located at 900 East W. U.S. Hwy 82 in Sherman on the Southeast corner of the intersection of Loy Lake Rd. South and Hwy. 82.

St. John CME Church celebrates Black History Month

SHERMAN — St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Black History Month with a program at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The theme will be, “Commemorating African-Americans’ Heritage: A call to worship.”

Speakers will include the Rev. Terrance Steele, Al Hambrick, Janet Roy-Hudson, and Darion Holland.

The church is located at 300 E. College in Sherman.

New Hope Christian Church Fellowship marks pastor and wife’s anniversary

DENISON — New Hope Christian Church Fellowship will celebrate the anniversary of its pastor and his wife, Bishop Larry J. Goodman and Minister Sara Goodman, with services Sunday. The services will honor 29 years of service.

Straightway Christian Church pastor Bishop Shevoyd Hamilton will speak at 10 a.m.

New Birth Cathedral of Praise Church senior pastor Bishop Charles H. Brown Sr. will speak at 3 p.m.

The theme will be, “Saints Blessed Trusting in the Lord” based on Jeremiah 17:7-8.

New Hope Christian Church Fellowship Church is located at 2810 S. Mirick in Denison.

Payne Chapel AME Church hosts federated choirs

SHERMAN — Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 N. East St., Sherman, will host federated choirs at 3 p.m. Sunday.