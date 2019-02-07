It is February in Texoma and if you are in the mood to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, there will be plenty of options for entertainment for couples, families and singles. Grayson College will be hosting an artists reception. There will be a play showing as well as a couple of annual celebrations. Here are five events to keep you busy this weekend.

1. Artists reception

Grayson College will host an artist reception this weekend in the visual arts department on the Denison campus. The exhibit, “Outta Context” will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Second Floor Gallery. The exhibit opened at the gallery on Jan. 28 and will remain available to patrons until March 8.

2. Debut shows

The newest play by Amy Shojai and Frank Steele debuted Thursday at The Rialto Theater in Denison. The play will continue to show this weekend. Friday and Saturday performances will be held at 7 p.m. at the theater located at 424 W. Main Street in Denison. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. VIP seating is available for an additional cost. The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m.

3. Chocolate Indulgence

CASA of Grayson County will host its 21st annual Chocolate Indulgence on Saturday. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is themed moonlight masquerade and will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison. Tickets are $75 each. There will be chocolate wine, dinner and dancing. This is the Court Appointed Special Advocates’ annual fundraising event. The group works to make sure each child in foster care has an advocate to speak for them in the courtroom.

4. Anniversary event

Food Truck Park in Denison will be celebrating its one year anniversary this weekend. The celebration will include free tacos and live music. The event will be held from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

5. Benefit ball

The Crystal Ball benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Durant will host its annual fundraising event Saturday. The event to be held at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, will include cocktails, dinner and dancing. The youth of the year award will be presented at the event. The event is black tie optional and a silent auction will take place throughout the evening.