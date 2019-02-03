A local cattle breeder is going to be honored at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Bill Rasor, of Van Alstyne, will be recognized for work he has done in promoting the shorthorn breed in Texas as well as the United States.

Rasor will be honored on Feb. 3 at 3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive in Fort Worth.

“I was really honored when I found out that they wanted to honor me,” Bill Rasor said Tuesday.

The Rasor family have been raising shorthorns since the 1920s. Rasor began working with the cattle when he was 14 years old. He showed his first calf with Future Farmers of America.

“The basics when it comes to cattle raising really have not changed much,” he said. “We just want to make the beef product more acceptable to the general public. Beef really has an important place in people’s diets.”

In 1997, Rasor moved to Van Alstyne where he owns and operates WHR Shorthorns.

“We have been in the area for 22 years,” he said.

WHR Shorthorns established the Lone Star Sale and will host its 20th event on March 31.

“When you are in the cattle business, you want to help advance the breed,” he said. “Being in the Texas Shorthorn Association is primarily about promotion (of) the breed and establishing markets for the breed through sales and other things.”

Rasor has been the director of the Texas Shorthorn Association and has served two terms as the president of the American Shorthorn Association board. Rasor has been involved in organizing field days and other gatherings related to the associations.

“The number of farms and ranches has declined over the years as operations have gotten larger,” Rasor said. “There are not as many farms and ranches, and the ones that are individual establishments have gotten smaller. In the Metroplex, there are a lot of people that like to have cattle as a hobby, so they may have 5-10 cows and bulls.”

In 1990, Rasor was given the “Progressive Breeder Award” by the Texas Shorthorn Association, and in 1997, Rasor and his wife were given the “Builder of the Breed” award by the American Shorthorn Association.

“The health regulations have been doing a good job of trying to control the diseases that affect cattle,” Rasor said. “Like Trich and Brucellosis, there are vaccines that can be given. Also for tuberculosis in cattle, there is a vaccine for that. We have our cattle tested annually for diseases, and that has helped us become accredited as a breed herder.”

Trichomoniasis is a venereal disease that can cause infertility and low pregnancy rates in cattle, and bovine brucellosis is a contagious, infectious, communicable disease that can cause spontaneous abortion, infertility and reduced milk production in cows.

Rasor said that just a few of his draws to the shorthorn breed is their mild temperament and meat quality.

“People need to know that the shorthorn is a high-quality beef,” he said. “It competes well with European breeds. And, it is every bit as good, if not better. I wish we had an avenue to prove that to people. It is a really good breed.

The Fort Worth Stock Show began on Jan. 18 and ends Feb. 9. Grounds admission is free to anyone wearing Dickies apparel on Thursday. For more information on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, visit http://www.FWSSR.com or call 817-877-2420.