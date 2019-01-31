Progressive Missionary Baptist Church moves services

SHERMAN —Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will be closed for remodeling Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Denison.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Quinn Chapel AME holds prayer breakfast, black history program

DENISON — Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.

The Rev. Freddie Orr will bring the word. Cost is $8.

The church will present a black history program at 3 p.m. Feb. 10. Western Beauty CME Church in Whitewright Pastor Ricky Sommers will be the guest speaker.

Quinn Chapel is located at 710 W. Elm St. in Denison.

Bethlehem Baptist Church has annual blood drive

BONHAM — The fourth annual Cpt. Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Bonham City Hall.

Bethlehem Baptist Church will join the Bonham Police Department, the La Vergne family and the Texoma Regional Blood Center in hosting the drive.

The late Tim La Vergne Sr. joined the Bonham Police Department in 1982, serving as communications officer, patrol sergeant, 9-1-1 coordinator for the city and county, city of bonham emergency management coordinator, liaison/coordinator for Hurricane Katrina shelter, sex offender officer and BPD IT support technician/webmaster officer.

La Vergne was named public servant of the year in 2006 by the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce. He was named police officer of the year in 2007 by the Bonham Police Department.

Bonham City Hall is located at 514 Chestnut St. in Bonham. To donate in La Vergne’s honor, Texoma Regional Blood Center is located at 3911 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman.