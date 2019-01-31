With the recent end of the partial government shutdown, the visitor’s center at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Sherman has reopened — at least for the next few weeks. With the reopening of the federal government after the 35-day shutdown, Hagerman recently announced plans for February activities.

Hagerman is governed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is an agency of the federal government within the U.S. Department of Interior.

“Hagerman is an important resource for migrating birds since it is on the central flyway,” Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge President Becky Goodman said in an email interview. “This makes it important for birders and people who love nature. The Refuge staff and volunteers work very hard to keep the refuge in good shape and to provide educational programs for the public.”

The Hagerman regular staff of eight are back on duty which means work can continue at Hagerman, as well as area wildlife refuges.

“Two of the positions are shared with Tishomingo NWR located on the Oklahoma side of Lake Texoma,” Refuge Manager Kathy Whaley said. “On occasion, we have fire management staff from Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lawton, Oklahoma, travel to Hagerman NWR to conduct prescribed burns.”

One of those burns is scheduled to happen within a few weeks if the weather cooperates and staff are available, she continued. The site also has one janitorial services contractor who cleans twice a week at the visitor center.

“Overall we were very pleased with the respect shown by visitors to refuge lands during the shutdown,” Whaley said. “We did not note any vandalism or more than usual litter in any areas.”

One vehicle did become stalled in water on Bennett Lane before the area was closed. The vehicle had to be towed out of two feet deep water with the vehicle’s passengers.

“That was a very cold late afternoon so it could have had a poor outcome if the stranded persons had exited the vehicle and become wet, or had fallen trying to make it to the road past the water,” Whaley said. “They made the right choice to call for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrived. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the response for us, which we greatly appreciate.”

As for the maintenance on the grounds, due to damage from the wind and wave action adjacent to Lake Texoma, there was litter from trash and wood on Wildlife Drive recently. Since crews were able to come in and perform work since the shutdown ended, heavy equipment including a road grader has removed the debris, filled potholes and reshaped and smoothed the road.

Many of the roads on the refuge are now reopened, but repairs are still needed on portions of Refuge Road and Bennett Lane. The open roads include Wildlife Drive, Refuge Road, Bennett Lane and Crow Hill Trail.

“We are still completing road repairs which will be ongoing for a few weeks as time and priorities allow,” Whaley said. “Several signs still need to be put back in place and some need to be cleaned. Big mineral day use area parking lot and picnic area still needs to be repaired. Minor repairs are needed to some of our hiking trails, but they are all open for use in the meantime.”

Goodman said plans have not been announced past Feb. 16 because they expect a new government shutdown could begin again starting the Monday following that weekend.

“These are scheduled activities for February,” Goodman said. “We are going to fit the January activities in later.”

Though January’s second Saturday and Refuge Rocks programs had to be canceled, this month the events will go on according to the site’s regular schedule.

The second Saturday program on bluebirds will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. The program will be taught by University of Oklahoma graduate biology student Meelyn Pandit. Second Saturday programs are best for individuals ages 12 years and older.

The Refuge Rocks program “Treemendous Trees” will be held during the same hours on Feb. 16. A class for children ages 4-7 will be held in the visitor’s center and a class for individuals 8-12 will be held in a separate class room. A guardian is asked to attend the class with children in the 4-7 age group. Children in the older class are not required to have a guardian.

“Wildlife Drive is under reconstruction due to flooding damage,” Goodman said. “We need volunteers every Saturday to help us clean up the roads and trails. Check FaceBook or friendsofhagerman.com for meeting times.”

The outdoor crew will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 to make improvements to the refuge grounds. They will be cleaning trails, trimming and removing brush, trash and doing general cleaning. The crew normally meets the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month.

The refuge offers hiking, wildlife observation, fishing, limited hunting opportunities, free nature programs and more. The site is free for patrons.

“The refuge staff appreciate our neighbors and local community and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to manage these 11,320-acres of federal public lands for wildlife and people,” Whaley said. “For those who come here often, we are always happy to see you. For anyone who has heard about or seen signs for Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, but have never visited, we invite you to come out and enjoy the beautiful natural resources it offers.”

For more information on Hagerman, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call 903-786-2826.