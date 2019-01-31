For the first weekend of February, the events in Grayson County are all about promoting community spirit. Two local organizations are having their annual awards events. An annual softball tournament will bring area residents and guests to T-Bar Fields in Denison for a weekend of games. Frontier Village wants to sell some books and area parks and recreation departments will be having father-daughter dances. Here are five events you do not want to miss.

1. Celebrating community

The United Way of Grayson County will have its community awards and performing arts event Friday evening. Set to perform is “The Voice” season 4 contestant Holly Tucker. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Kidd-Key Auditorium in Sherman. Tickets are $20. United Way has three areas of funding focus, including health, financial stability and education. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.UWGCevent.com.

2. Realtor awards

The Greater Texoma Association of Realtors will have its annual installation and awards banquet Friday at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Oklahoma. The event begins at 6 p.m. The realtor of the year will be announced and new officers will be presented. For more information, http://www.texomarealtor.com.

3. Snowball softball

The 36th annual Snowball Classic softball tournament will take place this weekend at Denison’s T-Bar Fields. The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday and will continue through Sunday. Parking is $10 per vehicle for the entire weekend. There will be 62 teams with 37 in the men’s division and 25 mixed teams. There are teams on the waiting list waiting for a spot. For more information, visit http://www.CityofDenison.com/377/T-Bar-Softball.

4. For the love of books

Frontier Village and Museum of Grayson County will be hosting a book sale this weekend. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the site in Denison. All proceeds will go toward the group’s genealogy project to pay for a new building. The site is located at 111 RC Vaughan Drive in Denison. For more information, call 903-463-2487 or visit http://www.GraysonCoFrontierVillage.us.

5. Calling fathers and daughters

A father-daughter dance will be held this weekend at the Sherman Parks and Recreation building located at 1002 N. Music Street in Sherman. The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday. There will be two dances. Tickets are $25 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the parks and rec facility. Tickets will not be available at the door. For more information, call 903-892-7344. Whitesboro Parks and Recreation will also be hosting a dance for fathers and daughters Saturday. The event is at 7 p.m. at the Jimmie O. Rector Community Center, 400 Wilson St., Whitesboro. Tickets are $10 per couple, with $4 for each additional daughter. For more information, call 903-564-5964.