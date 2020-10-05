Every neighborhood needs a bakery, a place where you can pick up a loaf of bread on the way home from work or a cafe where you can take yourself for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Pies, kolaches, cookies, pan dulce and muffins have been on the menu at Austin-area bakeries for decades. The businesses that figured out the right balance of cafe and coffeeshop — from San Francisco Bakery and Cafe in North Austin, La Mexicana in South Austin to the Texas Pie Company in Kyle — have stuck around for a long while.

But then the cupcake craze of the early 2000s came (followed by macaron mania in the early 2010s), bringing in a new wave of specialty bakeries that drew customers who increasingly wanted a little taste of sugar sunshine they could hold in their hand.

Now, sweets lovers can find cake balls, fancy donuts, tiny pies and crazily decorated cakes and cookies all over the region. We have vegan and gluten-free shops, as well as bakeries that focus on whole loaves and baguettes.

Austin also has a number of Asian and Middle Eastern bakeries, where you’ll find specialties such as Japanese-style brioche, baklava and red bean bread.

Here’s a list of bakeries in Central Texas, almost all of which have store fronts. Many are now offering curbside and delivery services because of the coronavirus, and this list doesn’t include the dozens of cottage law-based bakeries that sell directly to customers or at local farmers markets. But with more than 75 sugar-and-flour fueled businesses, it’s a good place to start.

18 Carrot Bakery, a bakery at 710 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown selling cakes, pies, cheesecakes and cookies. (512- 688-4199, 18carrotbakery.com)

85°C, a bakery and cafe specializing in Asian baked goods with two Austin-area locations at 6929 Airport Blvd. and 11301 Lakeline Blvd. (512- 436-8198, 85cbakerycafe.com)

Abby Jane Bakeshop, a bakery that is opening this fall inside Barton Springs Mill, 16604 Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs. (512- 383-5923, abbyjanebakes.com)

Adelyn Bakery Boutique, a bakery at 201 University Oaks in Round Rock selling macarons, custom cakes and bubble tea. (512- 502-5023, adelynbakeryboutique.com)

Angel Donuts and Treats, a bakery and donut shop at 8300 FM 620 North that also sells bubble tea. (512- 330-4825, angeldonuts.com)

Austin Cake Ball, this shop at 5310 Burnet Road has more than a dozen flavors of cake balls. (512- 826-4824, austincakeball.com)

Austin Kolache & Koffee Shoppe, a longtime kolache bakery at 7113 Burnet Road. (512- 551-3115, austinkolache.com)

Baguette et Chocolat, a French bakery at 12101 Bee Cave Road in Bee Cave selling sweet and savory tarts, croissants and, of course, baguettes. (512- 263-8388, baguetteetchocolat.com)

Baked by Amy’s, a bakeshop from the Amy’s Ice Creams team that doesn’t have a physical store but offers local delivery. (512- 918-2253, bakedbyamys.com)

Bakery Lorraine, a bakery at 11600 Rock Rose Ave. in the Domain Northside selling breads, danish, cookies, muffins and a cafe menu. (512- 300-0300, bakerylorraine.com)

Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches, a kolache shop and taproom at 3220 Manor Road. (512- 401-3025, batchatx.com)

Bougie’s Donuts & Coffee, a bakery and donut shop at 5400 Brodie Lane. (512- 382-1617, bougiesdonuts.com)

Cakes Rock, a bakery at 4201 S. Congress Ave. selling cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls, custom cakes and more. (877-711-2253, cakesrockaustintx.com)

Capital City Bakery, a vegan bakery at 2211 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512- (666-7437, capitalcitybakery.com)

Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse, the newest outpost from Quack’s, located at 5326 Menchaca Road and selling scones, danishes, coffeecake and more. (512- 453-3399, quacksbakery.com/capt-quackenbushs-coffeehouse)

Crema Bakery & Cafe, an eatery at 9001 Brodie Lane that also sells pastries, cake balls, mini pies, brownies and cookies. (512- 282-1300, cremabakerycafe.com)

Cuba Bakery and Cafe, a Cuban-style bakery and eatery at 206 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock. (512- 782-0361, facebook.com/Cuba-Bakery-Cafe-246765088676137)

Cupprimo, a cupcake and coffee shop at 8650 Spicewood Springs Road. (512- 335-7746, cupprimo.com)

Dos Gatos, a kolache bakery with two locations in San Marcos: 700 North LBJ and 243 Wonder World Drive. (512- 392-1444, dosgatoskolaches.com)

Dream Bakery, a pastry shop at 2013 Wells Branch Parkway selling desserts and made-to-order cakes, including keto and gluten-free treats. (512- 219-1235, dreambakery.com)

Easy Tiger is one of Austin’s most productive bakeries, churning out more than a dozen breads, massive pretzels and pastries, including chocolate croissants. The original location at 709 E. Sixth St. is closed during the pandemic and a second location on South Lamar is coming soon, so for now, the only location is at the Linc, 6406 Interstate 35 North. (512- 614-4972, easytigeraustin.com)

Eileen's Colossal Cookies, a cookie store at 401 W. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park. (512- 456-7110, eileenscookiescp.com)

Elisa Pastry, a shop at 8863 Anderson Mill Road selling international-inspired baked goods, including cakes, pastries and confections. (512- 992-0075, elisapastry.com)

Fluff Meringues & More, a patisserie at 4800 Burnet Road selling macarons, cookies, cakes and, of course, meringues. (512- 387-0605, fluff-meringues.com)

Galaxy Bakery, a bakery at 107 E. Seventh St. in Georgetown that specializes in cannoli, croissants, muffins, cupcakes and scones. (512--868-0996, galaxybakery.com)

Gigi’s Cupcakes, a national cupcake brand with two Austin-area locations at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park and 3944 RM 620 in Bee Cave. (512- 528-5164, gigiscupcakesusa.com)

Gourdough’s, a food truck selling over-the-top doughnuts at 1503 S. First St. (gourdoughs.com)

Great Harvest Bread Co., a specialty bread store at 3201 Bee Caves Road. (512- 329-9216, austintexas.greatharvestbread.com)

Hayleycakes and Cookies, a shop at 1700 S. Lamar Blvd. and 10601 RM 2222 specializing in decorated cookies, as well as cupcakes and cakes. (512- 346-2253, hayleycakesandcookies.com)

Heaven’s Bistro Bakery, a French patisserie at 2205 W. Parmer Lane selling danishes, croissants, bars, mousse, chocolates and more. (512- 351-8044, heavensbistrobakery.com)

Hey Cupcake! closed its Burnet Road shop but still has two cupcake trailers, one on Barton Springs Road that is temporarily closed and another at 1511 S. Congress Ave. that is still open. (heycupcake.com)

Insomnia Cookies is a cookie delivery company in San Marcos with a retail location at 111 E. Hopkins St. (512- 399-0745, insomniacookies.com)

Joe’s Bakery & Mexican Food dates back to 1935 as a bakery and grocery called La Oriental, but now it is well known as a Mexican bakery and cafe at 2305 E. Seventh St. (512- 472-0017, joesbakery.com)

Julie Myrtille Bakery, a bakery at 1023 Springdale Road selling tarts, pastries, cakes and breads. (512- 983-2641, juliemyrtille.us)

Kellie’s Baking Co., a bakery at 5245 Burnet Road known for custom cookies and edible cookie dough. (512- 336-7300, kelliesbakingco.com)

Kolache Factory, a national kolache chain with two Austin locations at 3706 N. Lamar Blvd. and 4101 W. Parmer Lane. (512- 467-2253, kolachefactory.com)

La Ideal Bakery, a Mexican bakery and cafe at 114 S. Commerce St. in Lockhart. (512- 668-4437, instagram.com/laidealbakerylockhart)

La Mexicana Bakery, a Mexican bakery and cafe at 1924 S. First St. serving huge buttery and sugary cookies, sheet cake and pastries. (512- 443-6369, lamexicanabakeryaustin.com)

La Patisserie, a small bakery and cafe at 602 W. Annie St. specializing in French pastries that has a second location at 7301 Burnet Road. (512- 912-0033, lpaustin.com)

Lone Star Kolaches, a local chain of kolache shops with six Austin-area locations. (lonestarkolaches.com)

Maxine’s Cafe, a restaurant and bakery in 905 Main Street in Bastrop selling cakes, cheesecakes, pies and pastries. (512- 303-0919, maxinescafe.com)

Michelle’s Patisserie, a cake shop at 12233 RM 620 North that also sells brownies, cake balls, cookies and tarts. (512- 433-6860, michellespatisserie.com)

Mi Tradicion, a Mexican bakery and restaurant with two locations, one at 801 E. William Cannon Drive and another at 8716 Research Blvd. (512- 374-9910, mitradicionbakery.com)

Moonlight Bakery, a bakery at 2300 S. Lamar Blvd. selling breads, special-occasion cakes, cookies and pastries galore. (512- 462-1302, moonlightbakery.com)

Mrs Johnson's Bakery, a donut-and-kolache shop at 4909 Airport Blvd. (512- 452-4750, mrsjohnsonsbakery.square.site)

Nate's Baked Goods & Coffee, a coffee shop selling baked goods, sandwiches and more at 401 Orchard St. (512- 220-0462, natesbakedaustin.com)

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a national chain with five locally owned locations across Central Texas: 2785 Bee Caves Road, 9600 Interstate 35 South, 10225 Research Blvd., 18616 Limestone Commercial Drive in Pflugerville and 1003 W. University Ave. in Georgetown. (nothingbundtcakes.com)

Paige's Bakehouse, a bakery at 110 E. Anderson Suite in Round Rock selling petit fours, cake pops and custom cakes. (512- 255-5222, paigesbakehouse.com)

Paper Route Bakery, an organic bakery at 1010 E. Cesar Chavez St. selling cookies, cakes, scones and more. (512- 740-6494, paperroutebakery.org)

Paris in a Bite, a French-style bakery at 3801 Loop 360 North selling macarons, bonbons and croissants. (512- 382-9146, parisinabite.com)

Peace Bakery & Deli, a Middle Eastern bakery at 11220 N. Lamar Blvd. selling cookies, pita and baklava. (512--386-1152, peacebakerydeli.com)

Quack’s 43rd Street Bakery, a longtime bakery at 411 E. 43rd St. serving cookies, breads, muffins and cake. (512- 453-3399, quacksbakery.com)

Royers Pie Haven, a pie shop and bakery at 190 Henkel Street in Round Top that is also home to the Royers Round Top Cafe mail order pie business. (979-249-5282, royerspiehaven.com)

Russell’s Bakery, a bakery at 3339 Hancock Drive selling strudels, croissants, danishes and more. (512- 419-7877, russellsbakery.com)

Sanford Sourdough Bakery and Market, a bakery and small grocery store at 1025 Sendero Springs Drive. (512- 800-0414, sanfordbakery.com)

San Francisco Bakery & Café is a longtime cafe at 2900 W. Anderson Lane that sells a variety of breads, pastries, cakes and cookies. (512- 302-3420, sanfranciscobakeryandcafe.com)

Simply Sweet, a cupcake and cheesecake shop at 1010 Main St. in Bastrop. (512- 321-0112, simplysweettexas.com)

Skull and Cakebones, a vegan cafe and bakery at 3991 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs, open only for pick-up or delivery right now that also sells baking kits and some products in H-E-B. (512- 348-8346, skullandcakebones.com)

Sprinkles, a cake and cupcake bakery at 3120 Palm Way in the Domain that has a 24-hour cupcake vending machine outside. (512- 436-9696, sprinkles.com/locations/tx/austin)

Suga’s Cakery, a custom cake and cupcake bakery that will soon open its first location out of a food truck in Pflugerville. (512- 262-9983, sugascakery.com)

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop, a cupcake and cake shop at 1905 S. First St. that also sells decorate-it-yourself kits. (512- 448-3727, sugarmamasbakeshop.com)

Sugar Mommy’s, a bakery at 1215 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown selling macarons, cupcakes and cake pops. (512- 869-2911, sugarmommysgtx.com)

Sugar Shaker Bakery, a bakeshop at 251 North Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park selling pies, bars, cheesecakes and cookies. (512- 363-5027, sugarshakerbakery.com)

Swedish Hill, a longtime bakery and cafe at 1120 W. Sixth St. that recently got a revamp from the McGuire Moorman Hospitality group. (512- 472-1347, swedishhillaustin.com)

Sweet Lemon Kitchen, a cafe and bakery at 812 S. Church Street in Georgetown selling muffins, croissants, kolaches and scones. (512- 270-0812, sweetlemonkitchen.com)

Sweet Treets Bakery, a bakery at 6705 U.S. 290 specializing in wedding cakes; customers also can buy brownies, cinnamon rolls, kolaches and quiches. (512- 892-2233, sweettreetsbakery.com)

Texas Bakery KN Kitchen, a Vietnamese-style bakery at 10901 N. Lamar Blvd. selling cakes, cake rolls and breads. (512- 861-5293, facebook.com/texasbakeryaustin)

Texas French Bread, a UT-area staple for more than 30 years, this bakery and restaurant at 2900 Rio Grande St. sells croissants, breads, pastries and more. (512- 499-0544, texasfrenchbread.com)

Texas Pie Company, a pie shop and cafe at 202 W. Center St. in Kyle. (512- 268-5885, texaspiecompany.com)

The Cupcake Bar, an online cupcake shop that sells decorate-your-own cupcake kits. (512- 903-0187, thecupcakebar.com)

ThoroughBread, a small bakery at 1709 Bluebonnet Lane selling cookies and freshly baked loaves. (512- 922-7622, thoroughbreadatx.com)

Tiff’s Treats is Austin’s original cookie delivery service that now has nearly a dozen brick-and-mortar stores in Central Texas. (512- 473-2600, cookiedelivery.com)

Tiny Pies, a bakery with three Austin locations (5035 Burnet Road, 2032 S. Lamar Blvd. and 3736 Bee Caves Road) where you’ll find small sweet and savory pies and empanadas. (512- 916-0184, tinypies.com)

Tough Cookie Bakery, a vegetarian cookie shop and cafe at 601 Chestnut St. in Bastrop. (512- 629-6936, toughcookiebakery.com)

Tous Les Jours, a French-Asian bakery at 6808 N. Lamar Blvd. and 11301 Lakeline Blvd. offering a range of breads, plus sweet and savory baked goods and beverages. (512- 373-8080, tljus.com)

Upper Crust Bakery, a bakery at 4508 Burnet Road that sells pies, cakes, muffins, breads, cinnamon rolls and sandwiches. (512- 467-0102, uppercrustbakery.com)

Walton’s Fancy and Staple, a cafe at 609 W. Sixth St. that also includes a bakery selling pastries, cookies and cakes. (512- 542-3380, waltonsfancyandstaple.com)

Word of Mouth Bakery, a cafe and bakery at 917 W. 12th St. selling croissants, cupcakes, macarons and more. (512- 617-8411, wordofmouthbakery.com)

Zucchini Kill, a vegan, gluten-free bakery at 701 E. 53rd St. selling sweet and savory baked goods. (737-215-5936, zucchinikill.com)