Torchy’s Tacos used to be a little food trailer in South Austin, and now it’s a regional taco chain with more than 80 locations, from Houston to Boulder, Kansas City and Baton Rouge.

With stores in Wichita and Lawrence opening in Kansas later this week, the company’s expansion continues, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this week, Torchy’s announced the supermarket debut of its popular queso.

Starting on Tuesday, Torchy’s Green Chile Queso and its Diablo Sauce will be sold at 40 Whole Foods stores in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The queso is sold in an jar ($7.99 for 11.5 ounces) in the refrigerated section of Whole Foods and the Diablo Sauce ($9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle) in the hot sauce aisle. In Austin, the queso is available at all the Whole Foods stores except Gateway. Many locations of Torchy’s Tacos already sell the Diablo Sauce.

To recreate the Torchy’s queso at home, you’ll have to add guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro and a drizzle of Diablo Sauce.