Starting July 29, cocktail and pizza lovers can relax on the grounds of Barr Mansion, the historic house-turned-wedding venue at 10463 Sprinkle Road in Northeast Austin.

The popular wedding venue is launching this weekly series called Barr’s Pizza & Pints, and it will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. each Wednesday for the next few months.

On the menu are salads, snacks, desserts and pizzas cooked in Barr Mansion’s wood-fired oven. Hopsquad Brewery will have beer for sale, as well as cocktails curated by the team at The Tigress Pub. Barr Mansion’s staff will also be making zero-proof cocktails. Guests can also enjoy live music, and for the first week, you can catch Austin musician Joshua Klaus.

"Our goal is to offer Austinites a welcoming and spacious outdoor area to enjoy food and drink in a safe capacity. We want to give folks a safe setting in which they feel comfortable spending time outside their homes," owner Melanie McAfee said via release. "As this night evolves, we’d love to incorporate more live music, live art and other safe activities for small groups to enjoy on summer nights under the stars."

No tickets are needed, but you can reserve a spot by placing a food order online ahead of time at barrmansion.com/picnic. You can also order food when you are there. Each party can set up their blanket and chairs in a socially distanced manner on the 4-acre property. No outside food allowed, but guests can bring activities and board games, but no sports balls. Dogs are also allowed, but they must be kept on a leash.