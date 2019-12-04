Srsly Chocolate is known for roasting and grinding its own cacao beans to make single-origin chocolate out of a production facility in downtown Taylor, but this holiday season, the company is adding a pop-up store in South Austin.

Through the end of the year, you can find all 22 kinds of Srsly chocolate bars, bonbons and their popular succulent advent calendars at 4402 S. Congress Ave. The pop-up is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in December.

Chocolate maker Bob Williamson is also selling a brownie mix ($15) that uses single origin cacao and Barton Springs Mill grains in a recipe developed by baker Abby Love.

The store is open on the weekends, and Williamson will also be in the shop on Thursdays and Fridays to talk about the bean-to-bar production process he runs at his facility in Taylor, 117 E. Third St.