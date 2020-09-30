I don’t know what it is about the end of September, but it makes me long for apples.

And to make it even more so this year, I have been binge watching "Once Upon a Time," and apples are fairly often a topic of discussion on the show.

Apple pie is my favorite baked pie. Key lime is my favorite frozen pie. I am trying really hard not to eat either of those because I am watching carbs like a hawk these days. And, I have not found a good low carb pie crust. So this weekend, I made baked apples in my air fryer and they were wonderful.

Since we are talking apples, here are a few apple fact and figures from the internet.

The first apple orchid planted in the US was in Boston in 1625. The guy who planted it was named the Rev. William Blaxton.

Apples come in various shades of red, green and yellow. There are more than 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. today but there are more than 7,500 grown world wide.

The science of apple growing is called "pomology," which actually refers to the growing of all fruit.

Apple cider is a popular drink this time of year and it takes 36 apples, on average, to make one gallon of cider.

Apple blossoms are the state flower of both Michigan and Arkansas.

Apples are a hearty plant and are grown in many areas of the U.S. They are available all year round in grocery stores.