If I could be doing anything that I want right now, I would be planning a trip to New England to watch the fall colors come to life. But, this year isn’t one in which I am going to be able to do that.

Luckily for me and lots of other folks, there are plenty of ways to see the fall colors without making that trip and then quarantining myself for two weeks each way.

So I will be going virtually. And, I wanted to take you all along with me.

First stop is Youtube. You can search whatever it is that you would like to look at on your screen and find it, just about. For instance, a fall drive in New England gets you plenty of interesting videos to watch that will include lots of pretty leaves and some interesting families on road trips.

In addition to YouTube videos, you can also go the website route and visit webcams. I know I have written in the past about the Yankee webcam. That is set up at the Yankee Candle headquarters in Dublin, New Hampshire. I looked this morning and the trees in the background — I wish there were a zoom option — are starting to show some color already.

There are some videos on YouTube that will take you on drone tours of fall colors all over the U.S. from both this year and previous years. I really must say, I like watching the amateur travel videos that people post because they go to the most interesting places and give lots of fun information about the places they are seeing.

The fall colors around here usually don’t get great until the fall is just about over. When the rest of the world has gone all green and red for Christmas, I am still loving the burnt crimson and bright yellow on the local trees. I don’t know why the northern part of the country got to pick what the seasons are supposed to look like in this country and really, around the world.

As often as not, our kids are wearing shorts under the Halloween costumes and praying they won’t melt and we often are wearing short sleeves, not fancy sweaters, to Christmas events. But still, it is fun to see how the other half lives I guess.

So if you need a break this year but can’t break out of the cocoon, let your eyes and ears take you on an internet vacation or two. And then get out and enjoy some of the local scenery or buy a pumpkin or two.