So Tuesday morning I woke up thinking about two things: the rain and county commissioners. I was thinking about what a pain it was going to be to get out of my car and slosh through the water into the courthouse to attend the weekly meeting.

I was not thinking about what day it was. I mean, I knew it was Tuesday, hence my knowledge that the commissioners were meeting. But, I had totally forgotten that it was the first day of my favorite season of all. Can you believe it? I couldn’t either when I realized.

On the first day of summer, I try to always have a snow cone, and on the first day of winter, I try to get a cup of hot chocolate. But I don’t really have a traditional treat for the first day of fall. I am thinking maybe next year, I will have to plan ahead and get a maple covered donut or maybe a caramel apple?

But this year, the day totally escaped me til said said it at the meeting. It is a wonder I didn’t do that palm to the forehead thing right there. I was so stunned that I had forgotten. I wouldn’t actually do that because the only place I have found to sit in the courtroom upstairs where I am not visible on camera for the live feed is in the jury box, and that leaves me very visible to everyone else in the room. So, I try to not to make a spectacle of myself.

When I left the courtroom, I found that it was not only the first day of fall, it was also national hobbit day. Who knew?

I am not actually very versed on hobbits. I will confess I have never read the whole "The Hobbit" or the "Lord of the Rings" series. I haven’t even watched all of the movies. I know that some of you think that makes me completely uneducated and I beg forgiveness. I have read all of the the Harry Potters and watched all of those movies, and in junior high and high school, I read every Barbara Cartland romance ever written. I think that makes me fairly well versed in fantasy.

Maybe I need to move somewhere that has long cold winters and no television or internet? But maybe that would drive me insane and then I wouldn't remember what I wanted to read in the first place or I would read something and get literally lost in the work? Either way, I am not moving to any place hotter or colder than Northeast Texas.