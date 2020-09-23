I love October, and it is almost here. I love October so much that much like my Christmas adoring cousins in the world, I start celebrating early. My house is already decorated for Halloween.

Considering the way this year has been going, I decided to celebrate early to be on the safe side.

And I have already begun to watch the movies I love to watch in October. It seems like there is one of these lists everywhere, but I thought I would drop mine here today.

First, let me say, I am not a fan of gore. Some of these movies have a fair bit, but I think they don’t go overboard. Some are just scary in that "Oh, I can’t watch" kinda feeling. Some are totally kid friendly, and some are not.

Two movies I won’t go an October without are "Hocus Pocus" and "The Monster House." Are they Oscar worthy movies? No. But they are fun, and that is what holidays are all about.

I also love all of the old Disney Halloween cartoons. I am particularly fond of anything to do with the Winne the Poo.

Then there are other kid-friendly things like "Casper," "The Goonies," "Beetlejuice," "Matilda" and "Jumanji." It feels like all of 2020 has been in giant game of "Jumanji" and I am about ready for the credits to roll to where they put the game back in the box and hide it somewhere.

I think that most of the "Ghostbusters" movies are also fairly kid friendly, depending on the age of the kid. Same with the "Goosebumps" movies and shows. Of course, there are the "Halloweentown" movies which are particularly child, particularly tween, friendly.

Of course, we have to add "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," and "Mickey’s House of Villains," for the little ones.

Now, on to the ones that are not so kid friendly.

You have to start with "Halloween" the original. I also really liked "Halloween H20." All of the "Scream" movies are good, but the first one is the best. "Practical Magic" is so good I could watch it anytime of the year, but it fits for Halloween season. I also love to re watch "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series this time of the year. The whole series is kinda awesome, but I really love "Once More with Feeling," the musical that aired in episode 7 of season 6. All of the "Roseann" Halloween episodes.

Then, there are some movies that still make me shiver and include "The Sixth Sense," "The Village," "What Lies Beneath," "Wait Until Dark," "When a Stranger Calls Back," "Hide and Seek" and "The Others" to get you started on a creepy movie weekend.

Don’t like my list? Send me yours to Jwhiteley@Heralddemocrat.com. Remember, I don’t do gore, please.