Soon many people are probably going to be out and about getting ready for the Halloween season that is coming.

Thinking about that recently led me on a hunt or should we say a haunt for Halloween-themed jokes. I am talking about the kind that little children will find howling funny.

Here are 20 jokes that were gathered from all over the internet.

1. Why didn't the skeleton go to school? His heart wasn't in it.

2. What was the ghost's favorite drink? Ghoul-aid.

3. How do ghosts wash their hair? With Shamboo.

4. What is a vampire's favorite dance? The Fang-Dango.

5. Knock, knock...

Who's there?

Phillip

Phillip Who?

Philip my bag with Halloween candy, please!

6. What is a monster's favorite dessert? I scream.

7. Why did the cyclops stop teaching? He only had one pupil.

8. What do you call wood when it's scared? Petrified.

9. What do skeletons order for take out? Spare ribs!

10. How did the ghost's mommy always know when he was lying? She could see right through him.

11. What fruit is a scarecrow's favorite? Strawberries.

12. Where do ghosts like to swim? The dead sea.

13. Which monster is the best dancer? The boogie man!

14. What was the witch's favorite subject in school? Spelling.

15. Why do ghosts get lost in a fog? They are mist.

16. How do you fix a cracked pumpkin? A pumpkin patch.

17. Knock, Knock

Who's there?

Wanda

Wanda who?

Wanda go trick or treating with me tonight?

18. Why don't vampires have more friends? Because they are a pain in the neck.

19. What part of the street do vampires live on? The dead end.

20. What type of pie do ghosts like? Boo-berry pie.