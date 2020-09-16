Sometimes at night instead of watching television, I watch TikToks.

One of the types of videos that I like the most are the ones where they try to explain southern or Texan talk to those who might now be from those places.

Here are a few that made me laugh:

"Do not address that subject" translates to "Don't kick that dog."

To interfere with things that are not your concern is "Meddlin."

I am angry "I am fit to be tied."

To be arrogant "He thinks the sun comes up just to hear him crow."

Correct your behavior "Stop being ugly."

I don't care for that person - "He ain't worth knocking in the head."

Not happy "Madder than a wet hen."

Insignificant "It doesn’t mount to a hill of beans."

Ongoing "Till the cows come home."

Slow down "Hold your horses."

Not that good "Ain’t the way momma made it."

Done with this "Stick a fork in me, I’m done."

Wait "Hold you’re britches."

Not straight "Cattywampas."

Young "Knee high to a grasshopper."

What would you add to this list?

Do you consider this area of North Texas to be "the South" or do you think we, as a group, speak differently from those who consider themselves to be southern?

While I was listening to the videos over the weekend, I didn’t hear many things that I didn’t immediately understand, so that leads me to believe that we do, as a general rule, speak "Southern" here in the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area.

Are there things that your parents or grandparents said to you that you have found yourself using in your adult life or are there things that were said to you that you decided you would not use going forward?