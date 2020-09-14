Oh my, I am loving waking up in a house that is not air conditioned. I love stepping outside into the cooler mornings. Since many of us are still working from home, I thought I might share a list of songs that are helping me welcome in the new season. Some of the songs I am about to list are classics and have been recorded by dozens of artists so if I don't list the one that you prefer, of course, feel free to listen to the one you like best.

And, maybe send me the link to your favorite version.

I found as I was going to through this list that many songs about autumn have a sad side. I don't find the fall to be sad at all. I get a burst of energy a lot like some folks do in the spring. So, if these songs drag you down, look for more upbeat ones.

While I didn't list any here, the old band kid in me absolutely loves to listen to marches in the fall because it reminds me of those fall nights on the fields under the lights.

So, here is my fall playlist:

"Moonlight in Vermont," by Mel Torme;

"Harvest Moon" by Neil Young;

"October Road," by James Taylor;

"Autumn in New York," either the Ella Fitzgerald or Rosemary Clooney version;

"Forever Autumn" by The Moody Blues;

"Autumn Serenade," by John Coltrane;

"Sunday Morning" by Maroon Five;

"Last Leaf" by Joan Baez;

"Autumn Goodbye" by Britney Spears;

"Turn, Turn, Turn, " by the Byrds;

"Tis Autumn" by Nat King Cole;

"Fireside song" by Genesis;

"Me and Bobby McGee," by Janis Joplin;

"Wake Me up When September Comes," by Green Day;

"Autumn" Paolo Nutini;

"Gone Too Soon," by Daughtry;

"Moon River" by Andy Williams;

"The Way We Were" by Barbara Streisand;

"Autumn Rain: by the Boxcar Junkies;

"Puff the Magic Dragon," by Peter, Paul and Mary.

And because the fall always makes me think of going home:

"You found Me," The Fray;

"Home" by Daughtry;

"Take Me Home Country Roads" by John Denver (even though I am not from any of the places in the song);

"Home" by Phillip Phillips;

"Home" by Michael Buble;

"Have You Ever Seen the Rain," by Creedence Clearwater Revival;

"The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkle;

"Home Again" by Carole King;

And just because these things make me think of fall:

"How Great Thou Art" you pick your favorite version;

"I will Remember You," by Sarah McLachlan;

"Angel" by Sarah McLachaln;

"Hard to Say" by Dan Fogelberg;

"September" by Daughtry;

"Drift Away" by Dobie Gray.