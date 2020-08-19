Christmas came early. Blue Genie Art Bazaar, a popular annual holiday shopping destination in Austin, is launching a year-round store online.

The bazaar usually runs from late November through Christmas Eve and provides locals a place to find artisan-made gifts like jewelry, art and decor. According to a Blue Genie news release, the new online store is meant to offer a safe, convenient shopping option during the coronavirus pandemic. The store is live at bluegenieartbazaar.shop, and new items will be added each week, the bazaar says.

Blue Genie Art Industries founded the bazaar in 2001. According to the news release, this year’s 20th event is still planned for November at the Blue Genie space on Airport Boulevard with a "new format," though specifics were not announced.

