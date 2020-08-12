Looking around the internet today I noticed that the world's last remaining BlockBuster video store is holding a sleep over event and it made me think about the video rental years.

The CBS story said that the owner of the last store, located in Bend Oregon, is allowing people who live in that county to try to be one of a few groups who get to spend the night in the store as a way to thank the community for continuing to support the store. Now I think that is a very nice thing for that owner to do. The story said the lucky parties will pay around the price of a video rental for the night's stay in a setting that will resemble a 1990s era living room and will have access to all of their favorite movies.

When I read that, I stopped to do the map and was really shocked to think that 1990 was actually 30 years ago. Then I wondered if the night's stay at BlockBuster would include pizza delivery from Pizza Hut or 30 minutes or its free delivery from Dominoes Pizza? They might throw in some new Coke or nerds rope candy. Back in the early 90's my family was more likely to watch our rented movies around a meal of Totino's or Red Baron (if we were feeling spendy) pizza or home made tacos.

I remember when I was younger listening to older folks talk about all of the fun they had had as young people going to sock hops and malt shops and the like and thinking to myself that I just didn't understand their passion for those memories. Not that I am old, but I am beginning to be at an age where I can relate. I would love to take my niece to a video store on a Friday but I want to take her to one that was the way it was back in the 1990s with all of the movies and all of the video games. Then I would stop by the grocery store and grab some popcorn, pizza and sodas and head back home to make a pallet of blankets on the floor for her with lots of extra pillows. Then we would spend the evening (or weekend if we were lucky) watching those movies until we had to return them. Of course, we would be kind and rewind them.

You know it is funny when I first let my mind drift along on that fantasy, I was thinking about movies on dvds. I had actually sort of forgotten that most of my adolescents, movies came home on videos.

I will say that I like the streaming services but they are missing the atmosphere of a video rental establishment. Even that feeling of anticipation when you reached for a title behind the case and you never really knew if you were going to get one that evening or not.

All of that to say, I sorta wish I lived in Bend Oregon for a while right about now.