There once was a time when tax-free weekend in Texas really meant something to me. I looked forward to taking my niece shopping and helping her get ready to go back to school.

This year, she informed me in a phone call, that she didn’t need anything. The first few weeks at her school will be online and she didn’t even need supplies.

While I am happy for her to be able to skip the crowds (she doesnt’ like to shop), and more than happy for us both to skip the risk of catching the virus, I missed spending the time with her.

There is more involved in back to school shopping than just buying things, after all. It is a time to spend time with a child we love and take stock of the changes in that child. Sometimes that gets lost a bit in the back and forth, especially if there is more than one child, but it is still there.

In years past, I would wonder at how long the legs of my darling niece had gotten in only a year. Luckily for me, I am just the crazy aunt and godmother so I never had the full weight of getting a kid ready to go back to school on my shoulders. I was more of the "fluff" shopping person. We just got the accessories and the fun stuff. Still it allowed me to watch her shoe size increase each year and see her personal taste evolve from anything pink to more discriminating choices.

I missed that this year. I am also going to miss taking her to lunch and listening to her hopes and sometimes, fears, about the new school year.

I don’t know what to say to those of you who are working through this pandemic with young ones in school. I am very sure many of you have agonized over your decisions. I have found myself happily sitting out those weighty concerns.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t feel for everyone having to go through them. Just makes me think how uncomplicated it was back when the most complicated thing on the list at back to school time was finding the right color folder with or without a brad in it. Those were good times weren’t they? Remember how we worried over finding construction or manila paper and wondered what on earth the teacher needed with so many boxes of tissues?

Just goes to prove that we never know what we have until it is gone. Just the routine of absolutely knowing that the children were all going to return to school in the fall was such a comfort for so many families. Of course, I am talking about actually physically returning to school. Who would have thought that we would ever need to qualify that?