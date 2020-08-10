I have never really been much of a trend follower. For one thing, I have never really had the time to keep up with them. However, there is one going around right now that I wish I were courageous enough to follow, and it has to do with hair.

My hair is naturally very curly. I have really been enjoying watching TikToks where gals are trying to determine if they have curly hair or not by shampooing it and putting in a little product and then leaving it to dry on its own. Goodness, you all should hear me yelling at those gals when they start to take a brush to those curls.

Lately, I have been seeing even more gals with colored hair and I am not talking about brown, black or blonde. I am talking about pink, purple and even green hair. While part of me still thinks this is a little odd, part of me kinda really digs it. I mean, if I were really really brave, I might dye my hair midnight blue or deep purple. I would except I can’t really figure out beforehand what it would look like, and I can’t get comfortable with the idea of wearing a hat for the next six months while it grows out.

What I am wondering is: in this day and age, with everything that is going on, is the color of one’s hair even still a concern? We have all been really busy worrying about all kinds of other stuff. And to add to that, we hardly ever even see each other any more. So does our hair color matter?

Maybe all of this concentration on hair color is just another way for some of us to avoid the strain of the pandemic? I don’t know, but I can say some of the people that I have seen rockin these different hair colors seemed to be happy with their choices. Of course, I have only witnessed their reactions on social media. I didn’t walk into church with any of them and stand there while all of the heads turned. And I have not followed any of them into school or work on the day after they decided to go purple.

I mean what do you say at that point? "I just couldn’t take the world one second longer and it was either dye it purple or cut it all off?"

I guess the hair dye takes less time to wash out than the hair does to grow back, but still, I wonder if I am brave enough to put up with the funny looks that long.