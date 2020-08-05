How many woke up to thunder Wednesday? My little dog Bella and I did. We had slept late, but we were delighted to wake up without an alarm clock and to the sound of thunder.

I don't know why that filled me with such a feeling of joy inside, but it did. It must have been good for the puppy too because she immediately wanted outside in the rain. It was only misting at that point, but she ran around like she had never seen the likes of that before. She has, of course. I don't think this has been a particularly hot summer just yet, but it looks like the heat is on its way.

A quick look at the seven-day forecast shows upper 90s all of the way. I guess that should not be so surprising since it is August and this is Texas in 2020. At this point, I am just thankful there are not scads of murder hornets dive-bombing us as we try to get to our cars and that the concrete is not melting under our feet.

Hearing the rain made me wonder if this was the storm that would break the heat wave. You know, how we always get that one storm at the end of a long hot summer that just sends that ridge of heat back out west and finally lets us get some relief? I guess it is really too early to be hoping for that already, but a girl can dream can't she?

Just thinking about cooler weather gets me in the mood to bake sugar cookies and make a pot roast in the slow cooker. Maybe I will just turn that air conditioner up, close my doors and pretend that summer has eased on out of here early. I mean, what can it hurt? I think I even have a couple of fall scented candles around to burn. Now that all of the Christmas movies are over on Hallmark, I might dig up "Hocus Pocus" out of my pile of dvds and have myself a fall evening right here in the middle of the summer.

You all enjoy which ever season you are choosing to celebrate at the moment. I mean, I figure considering everything this year has thrown at us, the calendar is really just suggestive, right?