This whole pandemic thing has really changed at lot about how people work. It has also changed the office mates who share our work spaces. For more than 20 years, I shared office space with at least a dozen other newspaper reporters and editors.

I really enjoyed that environment.

There really is nothing like a newsroom when the deadline is approaching and everyone is typing away or making last minute phone calls. The energy is just electric.

At home all by myself, it is hard to feel that rush at deadline time. My one little office mate, however, is much cuter than my newsroom pals. Bella, a four-year-old mini schnauzer, does have one really annoying habit though. She loves to eat pens. Actually, she doesn’t eat them as much as she destroys them and leaves their remnants laying around to stain whatever happens to be on the floor.

I put the pens as far above her reach as I possibly can, but she is becoming really good at finding them. Of course, that could be because I almost always have one in my hand or near my hands and I sometimes forget that if I turn my back for a millisecond, the sneakiest dog in the world is going to get it. I often don’t even miss the pen till I find its sad remains in the floor or on my best throw rug.

She doesn’t even look guilty when she looks at it as I am fuming over it. She gives me more of a "you knew it was going to happen when you left it on the counter," look.

The dog, I am afraid just does not get that she belongs to a writer. She also loves to rip up paper of any kind. I sweep my floors more than anyone else on earth, I’d hazard to guess. She takes even small pieces of paper and shreds them into bits. Luckily, she isn’t that into notebooks. Those she will just try to hid under the couch or bed.

Though the pen and paper chase does get a bit frustrating, she is the sweetest coworker I have ever had. After I have been sitting at the keyboard for a few hours, she will sneak up and put her head on my leg to remind me it is time to get up and walk outside with her for a few minutes. And she never misses a chance to let me know all about any movement by our neighbors or the wind in the trees. Squires get a great deal of our attention and do provide a few interesting breaks during the long work day.

Where ever you all are working these days, I hope you have entertaining office mates to keep you on your toes and to keep your spirits up.