Last week, the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association recognized several North Texas county extension agents for their outstanding work in the region and state.

A written statement about the event said these awards are given annually to agents with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and represent the high-quality educational programs and services they provide to farmers, ranchers, and the general public.

Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent for Grayson County Marshall Tolleson received the first place award for audio programs for his podcast ‘Grayson Ag Talk’. In this series, he publishes short stories covering topics from lawn care to rabbit selection.

Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent for Collin County Chase T. Brooke, received two first place state communication awards for publication & fact sheet. His publication covered using prescribed fire to manage junipers in Texas, while the fact sheet detailed an introduction to prescribed fire for landowners. Of these, the publication award also advanced as a national finalist with the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a part of the Texas A&M University System, and provides continuing education and technical assistance to landowners and residents across Texas. County Extension Agents act as local sources of research based information and have offices that serve all 254 counties in Texas.

For more information or to find your county’s extension agent, please visit counties.agrilife.org.