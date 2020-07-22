I know there are still plenty of days left in July and summer just began on June 21, but fall seemed to be in the air yesterday. Everywhere I went and everyone I spoke to seemed to be referencing the coming season.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers cracked wise about the state still having a high school football season at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Magers is the very definition of a football fantatic and often keeps those who attend the county’s commissioners court meetings up to date on the status of local high school football teams during the season.

Later in the day, a friend talked about having to get her garden plans ready for fall planting. Still later a friend and I were talking about the lovely quilting gifts our mutual friend often sends me and one of those happened to be in the shape of a pumpkin. Pumpkins are my favorite fall icon. I don’t know why, but the site of a pumpkin, carved or not, just makes my soul happy. They are just associated in my mind with cheer and friendliness.

Then, later, I was searching the web and came across something that really made me excited for the fall. One of my favorite authors, John Grisham has a new book coming out. And this new book is going to take readers back to the characters of my favorite Grisham novel, "A Time to Kill." The new book is called "A Time for Mercy," and will feature Jake Brigance in another case sure to rock the small town of Clanton Mississippi. Grisham's website says the book is set in 1990. When I thought about that time period, I realized that a step back in time might be exactly what I'll want to read come the fall. Think about what you were doing and where you were back in 1990. In the fall of 1990, I was just about to graduate from college.

I was the first person in my family to ever do so and I was on cloud nine about it. Would I go back to that time if given the chance? I don't think so. I mean I would love to have contact with some people who are now gone. And that would almost be enough to say yes. But unless I could change the way things turned out, I wouldn't want to relive the pain of losing those people again.

Plus, getting to this point in my life, some might say the autumn of my life, hasn't been easy. The climb was hard. Could I do it all over again if I couldn't take the knowledge it gave me with me for the second trip? I don't know. Just think, no cell phone? Really? Could we go back? I try to believe that the best days of my life are still ahead of me. So I am hoping that we all get a lovely colorful and exciting fall both in this year and in this life.