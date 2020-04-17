Austin Weird Homes Tour was supposed to be this Saturday, but with the stay at home order because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tour had to be postponed.

The organizers of the tour are offering a virtual tour on its Instagram account, @weirdhomestour, this Saturday at noon and 4 p.m.

You’ll get to go inside the home of Brandon Hodge, who owns Big Top Candy and Monkey See, Monkey Do. Hodge loves Ouija boards and other ways to connect with the paranormal. He calls his residence: "Home of the Mysterious Planchette."