A circle is one of the first shapes children attempt to draw – a smiley face, a balloon, a ball, or the sun. It’s one of those shapes that appears throughout our homes, from plates and bowls in the kitchen to the bathroom sink. So it’s no surprise that the simple circle regularly trends as a design feature. Then, like any other fad, it slowly falls back out of fashion. Eventually it circles back around.

These days, the circle back. The playful, pleasing shape symbolizes connectedness and calm. As such, you’ll find it in any number of decorative items, from trays to baskets to planters. Here are a few favorite examples from Amarillo boutiques.

Glass sphere $72, Parliament Haus

Rope wall clock $70, The Curious Loft

Hanging basket $20.99, Purpose + Passion Boutique

Brass and resin tray $280, Reserve

Metal wreath $72, Neon Moon