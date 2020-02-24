Parenting your parent or older loved one can be emotionally difficult. And one of the most difficult things is to know when to have the conversation around driving.

AGE of Central Texas has a cool class coming up to help caregivers have that conversation and know the warning signs. Megan Frazier, an occupational therapist and driver rehabilitation specialist, will give you techniques to figure out if your loved one is fit to drive and how to have the conversation.

"Driving Safety for Older Adults and Their Caregivers"

10 a.m. to noon March 7

AGE of Central Texas main campus, 3710 Cedar St.

Register by calling 512-600-9275, or online at http://www.TinyURL.com/AGEmarch2020.

This weekend Alzheimer’s Texas and Riverbend Church are bringing back their annual conference: "GPS: A Toad Map for Caring for Aging Family Members."

The event features Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter, improv performers who will present "Improv’ing Life," which is designed to help caregivers have a better relationship with their loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

"GPS: A Road Map for Caring for Aging Family Members"

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 29

Riverbend Church Adult Community Center, 4214 Capital of Texas Highway.

Register at txalz.org or riverbend.com/support