The Pacific Asian restaurant She’s Not Here will really live up to its name over the holidays. The 2nd Street District restaurant is taking a step back and letting sister restaurant Old Thousand take over operations from December 2 through the holidays.

The restaurant will serve the current Old Thousand menu, along with some older favorites and a few dishes previewing the second location of the Chinese restaurant that will open on Burnet Road next year. In addition to the restaurant pop-up, there will also be a wintry Naughty List-themed cocktail menu at a bar that will be dressed up for the holidays.

Old Thousand will serve at She’s Not Here (440 W. Second St.) from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Old Thousand holiday pop up dining reservations can be made by calling 512-888-1970 or reserving on the She’s Not Here website at snhaustin.com.

The original Old Thousand location on East 11th St. will remain open with regular hours.