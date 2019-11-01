The newest restaurant on the street taco scene opened its doors in July. And if you love tacos as much as we do, you need to head over to Compadres Tacos on Georgia Street to fill up on some of the tastiest, most affordable street tacos in town.

The family-owned restaurant serves fresh-to-order tacos, specialty plates, and classic Mexican drinks. Call in large orders to go, or enjoy your meal in the clean and cozy dining area.

Choose from mouth-watering options like bistek (beef steak), pollo (chicken), asada (grilled steak), lengua (beef tongue), pastor (pork), barbacoa (beef cheek meat) and chorizo (pork sausage). And Compadres’ tacos are only $1.75 each. You read that right. Get moving!

2648 SW 34th Ave., 433.3154

Open Monday, 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.