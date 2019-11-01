’ve been hiding an ugly secret for a lot of years. The kind that can ruin lives and destroy relationships. Especially in the great state of Texas.

You see, I am not a Dallas Cowboys fan. Understood, the very utterance of this blasphemy can get a body in serious trouble in these parts, even in my large and diverse group of friends.

It wasn’t always this way. I grew up loving and actually playing the game of football through college. I thought the world of people like Tom Landry, Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Lee Roy Jordan, all the “good guys” with the big blue star, back in those days. It was just a rough, rugged, he-man sport back then. No sniveling about late hits, roughing the passer, kicker, or whomever. No flag on every other play. Bob Lilly, the famed Dallas defensive lineman, would knock his opponent into the next time zone, and then actually help the guy up, brush him off, and direct him back to his huddle.

Though the players were 10 times tougher than those of today, the game was played with a kind of class, or honor. There may have been ridiculous contract disputes, side dramas, and other distractions, but those were the exceptions rather than the rule. The point was still the game itself, and the media kept it that way for the most part.

Then came whatever loudmouth decided to tag Dallas with “America’s Team.” What does that make the fans of the rest of the NFL, enemies of the state?

Next came the inimitable Mr. Jones, who knows so much about football that he can do everything on the field from water boy to sideline coach, all the while bankrolling the team. The P.T. Barnum of football.

No, he lost THIS cowboy when Tom Landry found out that he was jobless while listening to the radio on his way to work. No class.

Yes, it was a long time ago.

No, I haven’t forgotten.

And what’s with the last two decades of every analyst, sportscaster and football handicapper picking the Cowboys to “go all the way?” Even before the season starts! Every few years the Cowboys get some hotshot quarterback who can throw the ball a Texas mile and not hit anything, a running back who is absolutely guaranteed to be the next Emmett Smith (which there hasn’t been since Emmett Smith), and a bunch of wide receivers that seem more interested in their personal press, stats and paycheck than in winning a football game.

My next question is this: Who put that goofy look on Jason Garrett’s face? He looks like he is enjoying some kind of hallucinogenic trip, no matter if he’s winning or getting shellacked. He is the luckiest man in the NFL to have a job, particularly that job, considering his overall performance. He shows a stunning imagination for snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory. He did lose his temper once in week five, and even then he looked like one of those robotic gunslingers at the Big Texan. The ref had made a call Garrett didn’t care for, and he threw the challenge flag, and apparently let go a choice word or two in the direction of said ref, but his face still looked like a mannequin as he lowered his eyebrows (with great effort) at the ref. The official threw a flag on him for unsportsmanlike conduct, but I was surprised (and a little proud) to see that he was actually capable of facial expression.

Social and sports media always have “Cowboy News” on page 1, Every televised “Game of the Week” seems to be a Cowboys game, and two thirds of ESPN’s football talk centers around the Cowboys. ESPN guru Skip Bayless would rather give you his Top 10 reasons why the Cowboys lost their last game (The Cowboys were only two bad throws, a missed field goal, an interception and three horrible calls by the refs from winning!) than to talk about the playoff picture involving the teams that are actually going to be in the playoffs.

If you are a Cowboys fan, and (still) a friend of mine, I will make you feel better. Misery loves company. I share your misery. I am a Saints fan. Yes, the legendarily lousy, bag-over-the-head “Ain’ts.” The beleaguered New Orleans franchise that has won exactly ONE Super Bowl in 50 years, been through countless heartaches, scandals, and flukes in the last few years, and probably has the hardest time in the league making a home game on time, considering the proximity of Bourbon Street. So there’s another ugly secret for you.

If your Cowboys prove me totally wrong this year, make it all the way to the Super Bowl and take all the marbles, the streets of Dallas covered in confetti, the big marching band playing whatever song it plays for the Cowboys, dancing in the streets of Big D, then you will have my apology, and hearty congratulations. I’ll even go to the victory party with you. I mean, who doesn’t like the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders?