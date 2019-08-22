On Wednesday, H-E-B announced a recall of strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream due to the possible inclusion of metal from processing equipment.

The metal pieces were found during a routine inspection of the half-gallon product, which was sold at a number of H-E-Bs in the Austin area with a UPC number 4122034602 and a sell-by date of March 12, 2020.

There have been no injuries or reports from customers, and the recall does not impact Central Market or H-E-B stores in Houston or Mexico. You can find out more about the recall at heb.com/newsroom.

