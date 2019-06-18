For many of us, this may be is a time of change, transition, or chaos — locally, nationally, personally or professionally. Whether you’re experiencing challenges at work or in a relationship, changes with your children or family, or changes in the community that impact you, change is inevitable.

Change is a process that occurs throughout each phase of life. While change may be periodic and difficult, it is a way of shifting our position and perspective so that we might grow and learn some life lessons.

When we experience the need for change, either a small or major change, usually our first response is to react and position ourselves in a protective stance. Rarely do we look forward to unexpected, unanticipated change with excitement.

It is an even greater challenge to accept change when someone else’s situation necessitates the need for you to change your plans. I recall when my daughter was in high school, she was in various activities and my plans were driven by her schedule. There were many times, at the last moment, I had to change what I planned to do to accommodate her schedule. I felt the internal conflict of wanting to follow my plans.

Then, there was the time when I had to move from Los Angeles to Austin without a job. I went on a roller coaster ride for months trying to resolve my fear and inner conflict.

You may currently be in the midst of a situation that causes you to put life on hold while you react and adjust to a new reality. No one is immune to changing circumstances, whether wanted or unwanted. Too often, however, we allow the state of change to devastate us before we can look for the silver lining, which we need to see to keep us moving forward.

We might take from these situations life lessons that teach us to approach change as an opportunity to live a better life, achieve some milestone, or to dig deep and reach some depth of spirit.

This approach might seem unrealistic and optimistic when one is faced with the prospect of a major change. However, it becomes much more manageable if we will create the space to acknowledge the upcoming change, explore options, and intentionally chose how we want to handle the situation, rather than letting it drive our emotions.

When we acknowledge the upcoming change, we can create the space to face the need for change. We are essentially providing the time and space for our mind, body, and spirit to find balance and equilibrium.

It is a time to get still and quiet those contrary voices so that we can feel our spirit. Our emotions can run away with us if we let them. In that empty space, we can think clearly about options and alternatives, without judgment, panic or fear. Once we achieve this equilibrium, we are able to decide what we want to do about a situation, how we want to handle something, or what is needed to get on the other side of the issue.

Change is like a bridge; you have to walk through it to get to the other side. Once on the other side, you’re ready to take steps to feel better, let go of the past and get on the path to a better future.

Managing change or transition means we have to manage the emotional, physical and mental aspects of our being. Mentally we might turn to meditation, yoga, mindfulness or just plain stillness. It is critical to clear the mind of fear, the anticipation of the worse, anxiety or defeat.

This quiet period enables one to release resistance and enter a peaceful state of being, not doing. In the stillness, we become “ready” to make a shift and adjust. Physical exercise, walking, sports, or any kind of recreation helps to keep the body moving.

Emotionally, we need to surround ourselves with supportive family members and friends. Self-care is the first order of business so that the challenges can be managed as well as managing others who might be impacted.

Change is not easy by any means. However, we can facilitate it — rather than resent, resist or react to it — by managing it. Each time you take this approach, adapting to change gets a little bit easier, and you move forward faster.

What change are you encountering in your life? Are you ready to address it in anticipation of the opportunities it may bring? Are you prepared to create the space necessary to move forward? Create the space in your life to your life to breathe and make way for a change.

When you do so, you may be able to move forward with relief, grace, and gratitude.

Gerry J. Tucker is an author, certified career and life coach, and spiritual writer.

Gerry J. Tucker is an author, certified career and life coach, and spiritual writer.