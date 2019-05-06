We don't know much about life in Finland, but we assume the winters are long with many cold, dark nights.

It seems like the perfect environment for a group of classically trained musicians to create their own arrangements of, say, Metallica songs. For four cellos. Which is exactly what the orchestral rock outfit Apocalyptica did. They put out their album, the demonstratively titled "Plays Metallica By Four Cellos," in 1996 with a 20th anniversary edition released in 2016.

Since then, they've toured extensively around the world.

They'll be back in the States this spring supporting the re-release, and the tour includes a May 17 stop at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets to the show are $25-$55 and on sale now.

