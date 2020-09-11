Jayme Lozano

Friday

Sep 11, 2020 at 10:51 AM


The Devil All the Time


Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland star in "The Devil All the Time," a film about a young man who tries to protect his loved ones in a post-war backwoods town filled with corruption and brutality.


R: For violence, bloody/disturbing images, sexual content, graphic nudity and language throughout - Alamo Drafthouse


You Cannot Kill David Arquette


Nearly 20 years after being branded the most hated man in wrestling after winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, David Arquette attempts a return to the sport that stalled his acting career.


R: For language throughout, some bloody images and nudity - Alamo Drafthouse


Tenet


John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet" as he travels on a mission through another world of international espionage. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki.


PG-13: For intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX and D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In


Black Panther


Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, heir to the Wakanda kingdom and the Black Panther, as he defends his people from Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and leads them to a new future.


PG-13: For prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas


Broken Hearts Gallery


After a bad breakup, a young woman (Geraldine Viswanathan) creates the Broken Heart Gallery, a space for people to leave trinkets from past relationships behind and start over.


PG-13: For sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas


Bill & Ted Face the Music


Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back as Bill and Ted, now middle-aged dads, as they try to make a hit song and fulfill their destiny to save the universe with it.


PG-13: For some language - Alamo Drafthouse and Premiere Cinemas


The New Mutants


In this Marvel film, five young mutants discover their abilities while being held in a secret facility, leading them to fight for a chance to escape. The film stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.


PG-13: For violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In


Also showing


Unhinged


R: For strong violent content and language throughout - Cinemark Tinseltown, Premiere Cinemas and Movies 16


The Personal History of David Copperfield


PG: For thematic material and brief violence - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas


Fatima


PG-13: For some strong violence and disturbing images - Premiere Cinemas


Words on Bathroom Walls


PG-13: For mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas


The Tax Collector


Not rated - Premiere Cinemas


Labyrinth


PG - Alamo Drafthouse


Batman


PG-13 - Alamo Drafthouse


Sonic the Hedgehog


PG: For action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language - Premiere Cinemas


Trolls World Tour


PG: For some mild rude humor - Premiere Cinemas


Kung Fu Panda


PG: For sequences of martial arts action - Stars & Stripes Drive-In


Stand By Me


R - Stars & Stripes Drive-In