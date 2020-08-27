On Sunday, the Black August Hip-Hop Project will present an online concert event and virtual benefit for campaigns to free political prisoners.

Austin’s husband/wife hip-hop duo, Riders Against the Storm will join conscious hip-hop heavies like Yasin Bey (Mos Def), Rapsody, M1 of Dead Prez and Big K.R.I.T.

The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, was programmed on the birthday of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton and "will raise funds for the families and freedom campaigns of US political prisoners, some who have been incarcerated in US prisons for close to five decades."

