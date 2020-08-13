Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

Friday: ... And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead. The renowned Austin indie rockers, whose new album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" drew praise in the American-Statesman earlier this year, came up with a great way to combine livestreaming with support for independent venues and record stores, organizing a three-show series in which viewers can buy tickets specifically designated to support the clubs and stores near and dear to them. Two earlier shows provided 20% of ticket sales to clubs in the U.S. and overseas; this one’s for the record shops, with Austin’s Waterloo Records and End of an Ear among the beneficiaries. More details and tickets ($9) to the 8 p.m. event are at trailofdead.com/livestream. — P.B.

Friday: Plants in Harmony. Tillery Street Plant Company and Mind Body Music Center present an event to nurture the green things around us and the people who love them. Andrea Cortez of Mind Body Music will perform a 45-minute piece inside the Tillery greenhouse that will consist of harp improvisation, pedal effects and interactive plant music. What is plant music, you ask? According to organizers, it "will be generated through a device designed to read the fluctuations in the plant’s bio-electric energy and translates this into sounds." Your $17 dollar ticket includes a choice of one of three plants who attended the concert and a video recording of the performance to sooth your plants. 6:30 p.m., tillerystreetplants.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Austin’s Birthday Bash. This is the third annual party for our city hosted by Republic Square Park and the first online edition. The event will feature a two-hour concert headlined by husband/wife hip-hop powerhouse Riders Against the Storm. Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone from RAS, whose recent Black Everythang Matters show was an incredible feat of artistry that raised the bar for streaming events everywhere, curated the bill. The event will include sets from rapidly rising rock outfit Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy and singer-songwriters Torre Blake and Vonne. 6 p.m., facebook.com/RepublicSquare. — D.S.S.

Friday: College of Hip Hop Knowledge live stream. The local hip-hop record label and production company teams up with recording studio and livestream producers Purple Bee TV to present Austin-area artists like AKAdemics, Sill, Big Tree 4Real, Sound Of The Underground (SOTU), Big Mic Pereida, Jsun the Prophesor and DJ Berlin. The event will be structured in two sets, with each artist showcasing in the first set followed by a live band jam in the second set. 8 p.m., bit.ly/PurpleBeeTVYoutubeS. — D.S.S.

Monday: Jonathan Terrell album release listening party. Our current Austin360 Artist of the Month is celebrating the release of his third solo album, "Westward," with a livestream listening party. He’ll play the full record while showing how to make sotol cocktails at Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood. "The idea behind ‘Westward’ was to make a timeless American album," Terrell told the Statesman. "I wanted this record to be the best thing I've done." We’d say he succeeded. 8 p.m., facebook.com/jonathanterrellTX. — P.B.

Thursday: Max Frost, Live from my Hometown. When the pandemic hit, the hard-touring R&B/pop crooner was grounded for the first time in years. In May, he released upbeat summer jam "Sayonara" to "look forward to the feeling of being free from all of this, while still respecting the weight of the situation," he wrote on Facebook. He takes the stage in what he calls his "first show in a proper venue since COVID hit" with a live set from 3Ten. The show includes a live Q&A session. $10. 7 p.m., onlocationlive.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Black Fret presents Jake Lloyd and Darkbird, time TBA (repeat of Aug. 13 show), youtube.com/channel/UCkD7HVqGSoLRIKmHkjQ60nw

Thursday, Aug. 20

Blue Rock Alive with Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

Ladyfang, 9 p.m., youtube.com/safehouseatx

